More Culture:

August 27, 2024

'General Hospital' star Kelly Monaco to exit soap opera after 21 years

The Philly native's character, Sam McCall, will reportedly make her final appearance on this show this fall.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Soap Operas
general hospital kelly monaco Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency; Sipa USA

Kelly Monaco will reportedly leave 'General Hospital' this fall. She portrayed the character Sam McCall for 21 years on the soap opera.

After more than two decades of portraying a mob boss' daughter on "General Hospital," Kelly Monaco is reportedly leaving the soap opera.

The Philadelphia native will make her final appearance in the fictional Port Charles this fall, Variety reported. Monaco has been a staple in the "General Hospital" cast since she originated the role of Sam McCall in 2003. 

MORE: Philly native Jaeden Martell fights computers in new 'Y2K' trailer

Exact details of Monaco's departure are being kept under wraps, but Soap Opera Network — which broke the news — wrote that sources said Sam will be killed off and that Monaco was "blindsided" upon learning that she'd be parting ways with the series. The news also shook fans, who took to social media to share their disappointment with her untimely exit and campaign for her return.

Monaco, 48, was born and raised in Philadelphia. She attended the since-closed St. Joachim's Catholic school in North Philly, according to an Instagram post. Her family moved to the Poconos before she entered junior high school, and she attended Pocono Mountain High School before studying at Northampton Community College for two years.

general hospital kelly monaco samChristine Bartolucci/ABC

Kelly Monaco is reportedly leaving 'General Hospital' after 21 years with the ABC soap opera. Above, she portrays Sam McCall in an episode that aired last year.


Monaco moved to Los Angeles in the late '90s to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, and in 1997 landed her first TV role on "Baywatch," playing a rookie lifeguard — drawing on real-life experience from her time working as a lifeguard at the Mount Airy Lodge in Mount Pocono. She also modeled for Playboy and scored minor roles in movies like "BASEketball" (1998), "Idle Hands" (1999) and "Mumford" (1999). In 2000, she entered the "General Hospital" franchise in the spinoff "Port Charles," portraying the character Livvie Locke through 2003.

In 2003, Monaco was introduced on "General Hospital" as Sam, the daughter of a mob boss who was raised to be a con artist by her adoptive father. She went on to appear in more than 2,200 episodes of "General Hospital," which airs weekdays on ABC, and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2006. She was also the first celebrity to win "Dancing with the Stars" during its 2005 premiere season.

"General Hospital" — which centers on the twisty, unbelievable drama involving the residents of Port Charles in upstate New York — is the longest-running daytime soap opera in production, having first premiered in 1963. Monaco's exit comes at a time of change for the show, with head writer Patrick Mulcahey leaving and former head writer Chris Van Etten returning to take his place. Fans of Sam can hold on to some hope, though, since departures from Port Charles are never necessarily final — for instance, Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) returned to town this summer after nearly a decade away from the soap opera.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Soap Operas Philadelphia Actors Entertainment ABC Poconos Celebrities

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to run more Regional Rail trains on weekends

SEPTA Regional Rail

Sponsored

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls

Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Fitness

Being more flexible may extend your life; here are some stretching exercises that can help

flexibility longetivity

Music

Temple's band will perform at 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Temple Marching Band Thanksgiving parade

Eagles

Ranking the best backup quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Carson Wentz Chiefs

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer free admission to kids during Labor Day weekend

museum american revolution labor day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved