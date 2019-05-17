Kendall Jenner talks about Ben Simmons and marriage in new interview

Kendall Jenner shared some rare insights into her dating life with Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons in a recent interview with Vogue Australia.

Jenner, 23, who is reportedly dating the young NBA star — and who was once a fixture at home games here in Philly, creating something of a small phenomena — told Vogue in an article published Friday that the couple is still going strong, despite their rare appearances together.

Jenner said she has learned from some of her sisters' mistakes about dating and breaking up in the public eye, so she and Simmons keep things private. Here's a portion of what she had to say:

"I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with (the attention) and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier. "Also I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren't always super-certain and I don't want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term (what it's going to be). A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that’s fair."

But when asked about a possible engagement, Jenner didn't entirely dismiss the idea.

"Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day," she said.

