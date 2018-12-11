Did Sixers' Ben Simmons write this fervent love letter to Kendall Jenner?

Sixers fans may have just gotten a searing look into the soul of Ben Simmons, whether the usually stoic guard wanted us to see it or not.

Philadelphia and the world are well aware that Simmons has been dating model and reality star Kendall Jenner for much of the past year.

Fearful of a Kardashian curse, some fans callously circulated a petition attempting to ban Jenner from attending games at the Wells Fargo Center.

A counter-petition slammed those who would police Simmons' love life and demonize Jenner as a distraction rather than a person.

The best course of action seemed to be giving them as much privacy as two celebrities can reasonably expect...so, not very much.

Jenner did the unthinkable on Monday, posting a legible shot of a love letter in an Instagram story.

"Dear Kendall," the letter reads. "We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is love for you."

Kendall Jenner is known for keeping her personal life private, so why would she post something like this for the world to see?

"I will love you until death separates us," the letter goes on. "Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart."

Again, why? The author of this letter, whose name was crossed out at the bottom, would have to be humiliated by the unintended public display of affection. The letter says, "Dear Kendall," not "Dear Everyone, Get Ready to Laugh at Me."

There's been some speculation that if the letter isn't a joke — which it could be — then it's either from Simmons or One Direction singer Harry Styles. Jenner and Styles had a fling dating back to 2013.

An armchair handwriting analysis suggests there's no way Ben Simmons is capable of that neat italic form. Look at his name tag here.









Some Harry Styles fans are doing everything in their power to distance the singer from the note. Others want it to be a match.

Simmons just showed up for work today. He might want to put this one to rest. If he can comment on LeBron James' joke Instagram posts, he can dismiss this pretty easily.



