December 10, 2018

Ben Simmons, LeBron James joke about winning 2018-19 Rookie of the Year

By Michael Tanenbaum
Ben Simmons LeBron James Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during a game at Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is gunning for Rookie of the Year—again.

He'll just have to outplay 34-year-old Lakers rookie LeBron James.

Just kidding, but Simmons and James shared a humorous exchange on Instagram after the game notes for a Lakers-Spurs matchup accidentally listed the King—a four-time NBA MVP—as a rookie.

James posted the following screenshot on Instagram, musing that it felt strange to be so knowledgable for a rookie. He then vowed to win Rookie of The Year.

Looks like Simmons accepted being a rookie

Simmons begged to differ. 

"I'm getting it," last year's Rookie of the Year replied.

This is funny mainly because a contingent of NBA fans disputed Simmons' eligibility for the award last year. It was technically his second season on an NBA roster, but a foot injury kept him out for the entirety of the 2016-17 season. 

Simmons won the award last year anyway, of course, after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell publicly campaigned against his eligibility. Mitchell went on to win an ESPY for best breakthrough athlete, so it's not as if he didn't get credit where it was due.

Simmons' fans had a good laugh about the Instagram exchange with LeBron.




How about Simmons gets himself a jump shot and aims for Most Improved instead? 

Michael Tanenbaum
