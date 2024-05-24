Moped rider shoots 3 people, including a child, after traffic crash in Kensington

A traffic collision in Kensington on Thursday afternoon devolved into a shooting that injured three people, including an 8-year-old girl.

A man riding a moped was struck by a black sedan, causing him to crash at East Allegheny Avenue and Rosehill Street at 3 p.m. Police said he then opened fire indiscriminately, striking a pedestrian and two people riding in separate vehicles. None of them were involved in the crash.

The girl suffered a graze wound to her head as she was being driven home from Elkin Elementary School by her father. A 47-year-old woman, a teacher at Conwell Middle School, was sitting in her car when she was shot twice in the right side of her face and once in her left shoulder. The pedestrian, a 45-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

The adults were taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment; the girl was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. All three are in stable condition, police said.

The moped rider fled the scene wearing a Gap sweatshirt, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous. The driver of the black sedan also left the scene but later reported the incident to police.

Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia teachers union, released a statement calling on lawmakers in Harrisburg to strengthen Pennsylvania's gun laws.

"Our students, staff, and families need and deserve to feel safe – but today, a random shooting shortly after schools dismissed once again showed that so much more must be done to truly address the heartbreak wrought by the sinister crisis of gun violence," Jordan said.

"While I am grateful that all three individuals injured are reported in stable condition, I am so saddened by what they are enduring, and I am angry for them. For too long, elected officials in Harrisburg refuse to allow Philadelphia to pass its own meaningful gun reform."

Anyone with information relating to the investigation can contact police at (215) 686-8477.