April 17, 2024

Kevin Hart will end comedy tour with show at The Met

Hart's phone-free 'Acting My Age' tour kicks off next month and finishes with a stop in North Philly in December.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Hart, seen above accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, said phones won't be allowed for this tour in an effort to increase audience connection.

Philly native Kevin Hart announced his 2024 tour dates on Tuesday, with a grand finale show in his hometown. 

Hart will stop at The Met on Dec. 4 for his "Acting My Age" stand-up comedy tour, which kicks off in June in New York. Hart's hour-long set will be a phone-free experience, he said, in the hopes of building better engagement with the audience. 

"'Acting My Age' is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment," Hart said in a statement. "This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and there is a presale on Wednesday at the same time. Select dates will also have a limited number of VIP dates, though those details haven't been released yet. 

Phones won't be allowed during the show, Hart said in the announcement. Attendees will be asked to put their phones in Yondr pouches that can be opened after the show, though they can also access them at dedicated phone use areas at the venue. Phones will be placed back in the Yondr pouches before attendees can go back to the show. 

Hart is well-known on the comedy scene with his multiple tours, Netflix specials and movies, many of which he produced. In November, Hart received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The 44-year-old was the youngest-ever recipient of the award. 

Kevin Hart 'Acting My Age' tour

Wednesday, Dec. 4 
The Met Philadelphia
858 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
