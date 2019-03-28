Johns Hopkins surgeon performs world's first organ transplant between living HIV-positive donor and recipient

Surgeons in Baltimore have performed what’s thought to be the world’s first kidney transplant from a living donor with HIV, a milestone for patients with the AIDS virus in need of a new organ.

Nina Martinez, an Atlanta resident, traveled to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore to donate a kidney to an HIV-positive stranger on Monday, saying she “wanted to make a difference in somebody else’s life” and counter the stigma that too often still surrounds HIV infection, the Associated Press reports.

Martinez, a 36-year-old public health consultant, acquired HIV as a 6-week-old infant in 1983, when she received a blood transfusion in the years before blood banks began routine testing for the virus, according to CNN.

RELATED READ: Philly HIV wellness center launches GoFundMe in last-ditch effort to stay open

Johns Hopkins, which is making the transplant public on Thursday, said both Martinez and the recipient of her kidney, who chose to remain anonymous, are recovering well.

Dr. Dorry Segev, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the surgeon who performed Martinez's operation, said the historic surgery is "really a celebration of HIV [medical] care and its evolution."

Segev confirmed that Monday’s kidney transplant was a world-first. Doctors had hesitated to allow people still living with HIV to donate because of concern that their remaining kidney would be at risk of damage from the virus or older medications used to treat it. But newer anti-HIV medications are safer and more effective, Segev said.

About 122,000 people are on the transplant waiting list in the United States at any one time. Thousands die each year, many of whom might have lived had they gotten the organ they needed. Meanwhile, Segev estimates that each year, about 500 to 600 HIV-positive would-be organ donors die. Their organs could have saved more than 1,000 people if the medical community was allowed to use the organs for transplant, the surgical release reads.

"Organ transplantation is critical for patients with HIV, who die on the waiting list even faster than their HIV-negative counterparts,” Segev said. “We are very thankful to Congress, the president and the entire transplant community for letting us use organs from HIV-positive patients to save lives instead of throwing them away, as we had to do for so many years.”