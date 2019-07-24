More News:

July 24, 2019

Brandywine reveals plans for new office building, park in King of Prussia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Brandywine KOP Source/Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust and Coscia Moos Architecture have teamed up for the redevelopment of 650 Park Avenue in King of Prussia. A new office building surrounded by a public park and trail.

Work has begun on the redevelopment of a King of Prussia property that will soon be home to an office building and a public trail.

The collaboration between Brandywine Realty Trust and Coscia Moos Architecture at 650 Park Avenue calls for the construction of a four-story, 100,000 square-foot workplace surrounded by the dining and entertainment amenities of King of Prussia. The 16-month project begins this month with the demolition of existing structures on the 3.7-acre property.

DAY KOP officeSource/Brandywine Realty Trust

Rendering of office development at 650 Park Avenue.

“King of Prussia is among the most successful regional economic hubs in the nation,” said Jerry Sweeney, President & CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust. “650 Park Avenue boasts a premier location in the heart ofKing of Prussia, and to attract leading businesses and talent, we elected to reinvent the property to deliver a highly desirable asset that will rival the quality and appeal found in urban workplaces.”

RELATED: Former GSK facility in Upper Merion becomes world's largest co-working space

Features of the office building will include open-air amenity spaces, communal work environments and a fourth-floor terrace designed for classes, lunch meetings and evening gatherings.

Highway KOPSource/Brandywine Realty Trust

Highway view of 650 Park Avenue development in King of Prussia.

Office space on the building's second and third floors was designed to offer open floors and customizable layouts for single or multi-tenant users. The largest floor plate covers more than 25,000 square feet.

The project will also introduce the 2.6-mile First Avenue Linear Park and trail, a public space to be completed in partnership with Upper Merion Township and King of Prussia District.

"Brandywine's new office building will be a wonderful addition of King of Prussia, and the design beautifully complements the First Avenue Linear Park project, which is transforming underutilized, private lawns into a cohesive, active and beautiful public amenity," said Eric Goldstein, executive director of King of Prussia District. "Brandywine's investments continue to foster substantial economic growth and elevate KOP's prominence in this Philadelphia submarket."

