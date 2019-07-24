Brandywine reveals plans for new office building, park in King of Prussia

July 24, 2019
Work has begun on the redevelopment of a King of Prussia property that will soon be home to an office building and a public trail.
The collaboration between Brandywine Realty Trust and Coscia Moos Architecture at 650 Park Avenue calls for the construction of a four-story, 100,000 square-foot workplace surrounded by the dining and entertainment amenities of King of Prussia. The 16-month project begins this month with the demolition of existing structures on the 3.7-acre property.
Features of the office building will include open-air amenity spaces, communal work environments and a fourth-floor terrace designed for classes, lunch meetings and evening gatherings.
The project will also introduce the 2.6-mile First Avenue Linear Park and trail, a public space to be completed in partnership with Upper Merion Township and King of Prussia District.
"Brandywine's new office building will be a wonderful addition of King of Prussia, and the design beautifully complements the First Avenue Linear Park project, which is transforming underutilized, private lawns into a cohesive, active and beautiful public amenity," said Eric Goldstein, executive director of King of Prussia District. "Brandywine's investments continue to foster substantial economic growth and elevate KOP's prominence in this Philadelphia submarket."