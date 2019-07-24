Brandywine reveals plans for new office building, park in King of Prussia

Work has begun on the redevelopment of a King of Prussia property that will soon be home to an office building and a public trail.

The collaboration between Brandywine Realty Trust and Coscia Moos Architecture at 650 Park Avenue calls for the construction of a four-story, 100,000 square-foot workplace surrounded by the dining and entertainment amenities of King of Prussia. The 16-month project begins this month with the demolition of existing structures on the 3.7-acre property.

Source/Brandywine Realty Trust Rendering of office development at 650 Park Avenue.

“King of Prussia is among the most successful regional economic hubs in the nation,” said Jerry Sweeney, President & CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust. “650 Park Avenue boasts a premier location in the heart ofKing of Prussia, and to attract leading businesses and talent, we elected to reinvent the property to deliver a highly desirable asset that will rival the quality and appeal found in urban workplaces.”