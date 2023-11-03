More Culture:

November 03, 2023

King of Prussia Mall plans to add 20 new stores next year, bucking downward trends for U.S. malls

French luxury retailer Dior and Spanish fast fashion brand Mango highlight the retailers coming to the Montgomery County shopping complex

John Paul Titlow
John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
The King of Prussia Mall, the largest mall in Pennsylvania, will add 20 new stores in 2024 as it bucks national trends with record sales numbers.

Even as many U.S. shopping malls continue to struggle, business appears to be booming in King of Prussia. 

The King of Prussia Mall all plans to open 20 new stores over the course of 2024, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. The mall's management declined to share the full list of new entrants, but the 11 that were revealed suggest a continued shift toward luxury retailers. 

Here are just a few of the new stores coming to KOP next year:

Dior

French luxury fashion retailer Dior will bring its high-end inventory of men's and women's clothing and accessories, fragrances and beauty products to the mall. The retailer opened its first store in Paris in 1946, and now has more than 200 locations worldwide.

Oak + Fort

Canadian retailer Oak + Fort, known for its accessible luxury fashion and minimalist aesthetic, has been aggressively expanding its U.S. footprint over the last few years. Earlier this year, it opened a new location in the Cherry Hill Mall.

Mango

Mango is a Spanish fast fashion retailer with more than 2,400 stores worldwide. Though it may not be as well-known among Americans as fast fashion brands like Zara and H&M, the company is hoping to change that by growing its U.S. footprint to a total of 40 stores by 2024.

Intimissimi

Italian lingerie retailer Intimissimi will join the influx of international clothing brands invading the King of Prussia Mall next year with its inventory of bras, briefs, lingerie, pajamas and other intimate apparel.

Other new stores coming to the King of Prussia Mall next year include women's casual wear retailer Evereve, a menswear store called Collars & Co and Grand Jewelers, a jewelry retailer with a store inside the Willow Grove Mall – although not the same one that found itself at the center of an international scandal involving former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro earlier this year.

The largest mall in Pennsylvania will welcome two new restaurants for those much-needed mid-shopping food breaks: Lazy Dog Restaurant, which offers American comfort food, and KPOT, which serves Korean barbeque and hotpot.

While many U.S. malls have been struggling and even dying, the King of Prussia Mall expanded its store directory and boasted record sales over the last few years. The mall, which has more than 450 retailers in its 2.9 million square-foot space, added more than 40 new stores over the last two years, according to the Business Journal. This summer, it welcomed Versace, Canada Goose, Brilliant Earth and Creed Boutique.

