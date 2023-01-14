More Events:

January 14, 2023

A Willy Wonka-style 'Golden bagel' contest will supply two winners with free Kismet Bagels for a month

On Sunday, in celebration National Bagel Day the bagelry will giveaway 50 free bagels at its Rittenhouse and Fishtown stores.

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Kismet Golden Bagel Contest Courtesy/MIKE PRINCE/PETER BRESLOW CONSULTING & PUBLIC RELATIONS

Kismet Bagels is giving away 50 bagels at both of its stores as a part of National Bagel Day. The company is wrapping one bagel at each location in gold as a part of a 'Golden Bagel Contest.' The winners will receive free bagels for a month.

A local bagel shop with two locations in Philadelphia is celebrating National Bagel Day with a Willy Wonka-style giveaway.

Kismet Bagels, owned and operated by Jacob and Alexandra Cohen, are having a "Golden Bagel Hunt" on Sunday, Jan. 15.

MORE: Strip down to your underwear for charity during one-mile Cupid's Undie Run

Starting at 8 a.m., the first 50 customers at the Fishtown and Rittenhouse locations at 113 E. Girard Avenue and 1700 Sansom Street will receive a free bagel. In addition, each location will have one special golden bagel winner, and whoever receives the bag with the golden bagel will receive one month of free bagels at either location.

The winner will also receive one free cream cheese per week, a "Bagel Lover" tote bag, and an "A Damn Near Everything" seasoning jar.

Participants are asked to upload their reactions to opening their bagel bag on Instagram. The Cohens will award the loser with the best reaction video, free bagels, and schmear for a month, too; all you have to do is tag them on Instagram.

MORE: Explore Fairmount Park and win prizes during a digital scavenger hunt this winter

Kismet Bagels started as a popup operation during the pandemic. The Cohens began baking bread after their jobs were put on hold, selling to family and friends.

The Cohens opened their first brick-and-mortar location in April 2022 before opening a second location in early December. In addition, they plan on opening their Kismet Bialys stall at the Reading Terminal Market in the coming weeks.

Kismet Bagels "Golden Bagel Hunt"

Sunday, Jan. 15

8 a.m.| until 50 bagels are given away

113 E. Girard Avenue and 1700 Sansom Street

Philadelphia, PA, 19103

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Local Business Bagels Giveaways

Videos

Featured

A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

With 76ers new stadium, is Philly's Chinatown destined for same fate as Washington, D.C. neighborhood?
philly chinatown.jpg

Sponsored

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Health News

Philly high school students can kickstart nursing careers through Penn's new scholarship program
Penn HS nursing program

Eagles

Mailbag: Who are the Eagles' franchise tag candidates?
101722ChaunceyGardnerJohnson

Food & Drink

Wokworks opens new flagship location in Fishtown with revamped menu and late-night hours
Wokworks Fishtown

Fitness

Strip down to your underwear for charity during one-mile Cupid's Undie Run
Cupid's Undie Run

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved