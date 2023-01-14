A Willy Wonka-style 'Golden bagel' contest will supply two winners with free Kismet Bagels for a month

A local bagel shop with two locations in Philadelphia is celebrating National Bagel Day with a Willy Wonka-style giveaway.

Kismet Bagels, owned and operated by Jacob and Alexandra Cohen, are having a "Golden Bagel Hunt" on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Starting at 8 a.m., the first 50 customers at the Fishtown and Rittenhouse locations at 113 E. Girard Avenue and 1700 Sansom Street will receive a free bagel. In addition, each location will have one special golden bagel winner, and whoever receives the bag with the golden bagel will receive one month of free bagels at either location.

The winner will also receive one free cream cheese per week, a "Bagel Lover" tote bag, and an "A Damn Near Everything" seasoning jar.

Participants are asked to upload their reactions to opening their bagel bag on Instagram. The Cohens will award the loser with the best reaction video, free bagels, and schmear for a month, too; all you have to do is tag them on Instagram.