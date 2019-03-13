Kit Harington and Emma Stone will host 'SNL' in April

"Saturday Night Live" has announced its next three hosts for April and the sketch comedy show will be inviting Sandra Oh, Kit Harington, and Emma Stone to the main stage.

Sandra Oh will host on March 30 with musical guest Tame Impala. Kit Harington will host on April 6 with Sara Barielles. While Emma Stone is back at it on April 13 to host with K-pop sensation BTS.

This will be Harington’s and Oh’s first time hosting the show. Oh is only the third Asian woman to host in the 40-year history of "SNL." Stone, however, is quite the seasoned veteran. Nearing her entrance into the five timers club, this will be her fourth appearance.



Barielles new album, "Amidst the Chaos” which includes her newest single, “Armor,” will be released the day before her "SNL" appearance. (And considering Barielles actually has some acting chops - will we maybe get to see her in a sketch?)

BTS will also be releasing their album "Map of the Soul: Persona" the day before their appearance. This will be the first "SNL" appearance for BTS. (We should also probably embrace ourselves for the screaming we may have to endure when Stone introduces their performances.)

Harington is hosting just in time for the “Game of Thrones” premiere on April 14. While this may be Harington’s first time guest hosting, he’s shown through the years he does know how to deliver a joke. He's done a few comedic sketches for late night TV, including “Seth Brings Jon Snow to a Dinner Party” on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." (We're also pretty excited for any "Game of Thrones" sketches coming our way.) You can watch a taste of Harington's comedic talents below.





Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.