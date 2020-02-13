More Culture:

February 13, 2020

La Colombe's Hard Cold Brew Coffee is finally available in Philly

The alcoholic drink comes in two flavors: black and vanilla

By Sinead Cummings
La Colombe's Hard Cold Brew Coffee is now available in Philadelphia.

La Colombe's Hard Cold Brew Coffee, a 4.2% ABV beverage, is now available for purchase in Philly.

The Philadelphia-based coffee roaster and retailer released the alcoholic drink in September but only in select markets: Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; and Tampa, Fort Meyers and Treasure Coast in Florida.

RELATED: All the details so far on the 'Friends'-themed brunch coming to Philly

The drink is available in black and vanilla, both made with cold brew from medium-roast Columbian and Brazilian coffee beans, malt-based alcohol and cane sugar. 

Each can includes 50 milligrams of caffeine. Comparatively, the infamous Four Loko of 2010 had about 156 milligrams of caffeine and 12% ABV.

If you're interested in tasting the new boozy drink, you can find retailers through La Colombe's handy locater service.

Sinead Cummings
