La Colombe's Hard Cold Brew Coffee is finally available in Philly

La Colombe's Hard Cold Brew Coffee, a 4.2% ABV beverage, is now available for purchase in Philly.

The Philadelphia-based coffee roaster and retailer released the alcoholic drink in September but only in select markets: Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; and Tampa, Fort Meyers and Treasure Coast in Florida.

The drink is available in black and vanilla, both made with cold brew from medium-roast Columbian and Brazilian coffee beans, malt-based alcohol and cane sugar.

Each can includes 50 milligrams of caffeine. Comparatively, the infamous Four Loko of 2010 had about 156 milligrams of caffeine and 12% ABV.

If you're interested in tasting the new boozy drink, you can find retailers through La Colombe's handy locater service.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.