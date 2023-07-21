More News:

July 21, 2023

La Colombe K-cups are on the way, thanks to $300 million investment from Keurig

The independent, Philly-based coffee roaster also is getting a massive boost in retail distribution of its ready-to-drink lattes and cold brews

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Coffee
La Colombe canned draft lattes Provided Image/LA COLOMBE

Keurig Dr Pepper will make La Colombe's ready-to-drink canned coffee more widely available in retail stores as part of a new investment deal. A La Colombe K-cup coffee pod also will become available in 2024.

Philly's biggest coffee roaster is about to get even bigger. 

La Colombe is receiving a $300 million dollar investment from Keurig Dr Pepper in a deal that gives the beverage giant a minority stake in the Fishtown-based premium coffee roaster. The investment values La Colombe at $900 million, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

As part of the deal, La Colombe will get a big boost in its reach through a new sales and distribution partnership that will put La Colombe ready-to-drink coffee on more store shelves. Keurig also will produce and sell new La Colombe-branded K-cup coffee pods for its single-serve coffee brewing machines. The La Colombe K-cups are expected to be available sometime in 2024.

"This partnership will enable KDP to expand its reach into high growth ready-to-drink and super premium coffee segments and will meaningfully increase La Colombe's availability to consumers," Keurig Dr Pepper CEO Bob Gamgort said in a press release.

For La Colombe, an independent coffee roaster with its flagship store on Frankford Avenue, the impact on its footprint and brand familiarity could be massive. As a publicly-traded, multinational company valued at $44 billion, Keurig Dr Pepper has an extensive retail distribution network that could help the La Colombe brand find its way to a bigger and more mainstream swath of consumers.

Founded by Todd Carmichael and J.P. Iberti in 1994, La Colombe opened its first coffee shop near Rittenhouse Square. In 2014, the company opened its sprawling, 11,00-square-foot flagship location – which includes a coffee bar, rum distillery and on-site bakery – in a former warehouse in Fishtown. La Colombe now operates 32 cafes across multiple cities.

La Colombe started selling a canned version of its popular Draft Latte in 2016. The company now produces several canned, ready-to-drink lattes and cold brews, which are likely to be the focus of its new distribution deal with Keurig.

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Coffee Philadelphia Keurig Coffee Shops La Colombe Fishtown

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker?
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly's new airport security wait-time tracker eases travel stress with real-time data
Airport security checkpoint line

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Phillies

Andrew Painter done for the year as Phillies recommend Tommy John surgery for top prospect
USATSI_20067974.jpg

Food & Drink

Gregory's Bar in Somers Point faces 'David vs. Goliath' battle to retain 'Taco Tuesday' trademark
taco tuesday gregory's bar

Weekend

Ice cream, 'Barbie' and the Women's World Cup: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend ice cream festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved