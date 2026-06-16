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June 16, 2026

Watch 'La La Land' with a live orchestra at The Met

The Philly Pops will perform the Oscar-winning musical's score as the film plays on a giant screen Nov. 28.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Musical
LA LA Land philly pops Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

"La La Land" is coming to The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 28 for a special concert screening featuring a live performance by The Philly Pops.

Fans of "La La Land" can watch the film accompanied by a live orchestra at The Met on Nov. 28.

The event pairs a screening of the Academy Award-winning musical with a live performance by The Philly Pops, which will perform the film's score as the movie plays on a giant screen.

Released in 2016, "La La Land" stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as two artists chasing their dreams in Los Angeles. The film won six Academy Awards and became known for its music, dance numbers and modern take on the classic Hollywood musical.

The performance is part of the film's 10th anniversary celebration and gives audiences a chance to hear the soundtrack performed live by a full orchestra.

Tickets are on sale now.

"La La Land" in Concert

Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.
The Met Philadelphia
858 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Musical The Met Philly POPS

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