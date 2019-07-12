More Events:

July 12, 2019

Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival offers free, family-friendly fun

The 2019 headliners are Philly's Bootsie Barnes and Sam Reed

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Enjoy free jazz performances.

The family-friendly Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival in West Philadelphia will return on Saturday, July 20.

It's free to attend and will feature a full day of live music in Saunders Park Greene from noon to 7 p.m. This year's headliners are Bootsie Barnes and Sam Reed, who are both Philly guys.

The theme for 2019 is "Hometown Philly Sound of Jazz," so attendees will hear from all local musicians.

In addition to the headliners, other performers include Jamal Jones & the Bureau of Sonic Wonderland Jazz Orchestra, Glenn Bryan and Friends, Geri Oliver, Chris Oatts and Jonathan Michel.

The Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble will also be back by popular demand.

In addition to music, the festival will include artisan vendors, food trucks, face painting, a pop-up computer lab and bounce house.

Free parking is available one block away from the park at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center's lot at Powelton Avenue and State Street. 

The festival will take place rain or shine.

13th Annual Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival

Saturday, July 20
Noon to 7 p.m. | Free
Saunders Park Greene
3827 Powelton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

