Sign up to see a free play during PlayPenn's annual conference

The local organization dedicated to the development of new plays, PlayPenn, has opened registration to the public to see a selection of works-in-progress for free this July.

Each summer, PlayPenn invites six playwrights to Philadelphia to develop six new plays during the New Play Development Conference.

All of the selected playwrights, chosen from more than 700 applicants, will perform readings of their work at The Drake Theatre between Wednesday, July 17, and Sunday, July 28.

If you sign up for a play and a ticket is not released to you in advance, PlayPenn encourages you to still come the evening of the reading. Unclaimed tickets before the show will be released to those present and waitlisted.



The work-in-progress you see during the conference will most likely find its way to a stage across the country. It may even become a Tony Award-winning production, such as "Oslo," which was developed at a past conference.

This year's selection includes "Incendiary," about a black single mother preparing to break her son out of prison, and "The Piper," which explores toxic masculinity.

Wednesday, July 17, through Sunday, July 28

Free with registration

The Drake Theatre

302 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.