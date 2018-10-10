More News:

October 10, 2018

Lancaster is U.S. News & World Report's best place to retire in 2019

Pennsylvania counts six cities among the Top 100 for prospective retirees

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Rankings Living
Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

If Lancaster, Pennsylvania, starts to see an influx of senior citizens in the coming years, we'll know why – It is the best place to retire, according to U.S. News and World Report’s new rankings of the Best Places to Retire in 2019.

RELATED: Sinkhole opens at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster, swallowing multiple cars | Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Lancaster named on 40 most sustainably-powered cities list

The report says the city located less than 75 miles west of Philadelphia – which was No. 2 last year behind Sarasota, Florida – jumped to the top spot this year because of increases in both housing affordability and the overall happiness of the area’s residents.

Here’s the full Top 10 for 2019:

1. Lancaster, PA
2. Fort Myers, FL
3. Sarasota, FL
4. Austin, TX
5. Pittsburgh, PA
6. Grand Rapids, MI
7. Nashville, TN
8. San Antonio, TX
9. Dallas–Fort Worth, TX
10. Lakeland, FL

And here’s where Pennsylvania’s cities fell in the Top 100:

1. Lancaster
5. Pittsburgh
18. Allentown
29. Harrisburg
31. Philadelphia
68. Scranton

A total of 41 states, along with Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., placed at least one city on the list. Only Florida (9) and California (9) had more cities in the Top 100 than Pennsylvania, which finished tied with Texas and Ohio at six apiece. New Jersey didn’t place a single city in the Top 100.

U.S. News says it uses a handful of factors in determining its retirement locale rankings: housing affordability, desirability, retiree taxes, the happiness index, the job market, and health care quality.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

