More News:

August 07, 2018

Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Lancaster named on 40 most sustainably-powered cities list

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Environmentalism Sustainability
Sustainable Pixabay/Pexels.com/for PhillyVoice

.

A new study listed three Pennsylvania cities on its list of 40 most sustainably-powered U.S. cities.

The research ranked the states using data from the Census Bureau, U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Carbon Disclosure Project that was collected by COMMERCIAL Café.

The list is based on sustainable urban planning, power generation, transportation, water and sanitation, and waste management. In 2007, more than half of the world's population lived in cities — the first time ever in history, the study reported.

By evaluating pollution, like CO2 emissions, as well as coal usage and nuclear power in each city, and then comparing those outputs to solar power, geothermal technology, wind and hydro power, a city's walkability, and the availability of electric vehicle changing stations and bike lanes, researchers were able to come up with a comprehensive analysis of each city.

San Francisco, Seattle, and Oakland took the first three spots on the list, and the Pennsylvania cities fell towards the middle, with Pittsburgh ranking 21st and then Lancaster and Philly coming in at 25th and 26th.

California has been especially quick to make policy changes regarding climate change and rising sea levels, the study noted. Colorado also has made strides to make its power sources green — more than half of the state's electricity generated in April 2018 were produced from hydroelectric and non-hydroelectric sources.

The complete list of the most sustainably powered cities can be viewed here

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environmentalism Sustainability Philadelphia Pittsburgh Lancaster

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jim Schwartz expects big things in 2018 from Eagles CBs Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills
080618_Darby-Mills_usat

Politics

ANTIFA protesters confront conservative activists Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens at Philly restaurant
Owens and Kirk Philadelphia

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Is first-place Phillies manager Gabe Kapler crazy like a fox, or just plain crazy?
080618_Phillies-Kapler_usat

Health Stories

Lifeguard recounts how Wildwood beach helped him battle colon cancer
Cure_at_the_shore

Sponsored

Yoga on the Mat: Every Monday at Independence LIVE
Limited - Yoga on the Mat

Mental Health

Are Snapchat filters causing an increase in body dysmorphic disorder?
Person holding mirror

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.