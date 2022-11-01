Lancaster named the best place to retire by U.S. News & World Report

Lancaster County is known for its idyllic, rolling farmlands and rich Pennsylvania Dutch culture, but it's also home to the best U.S. city to retire in, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The city of Lancaster, located just two hours from Philadelphia, joined four other Pennsylvania cities in dominating the publication's annual Best Places to Retire rankings, loosening Florida's grip as the top retirement spot in the country. Harrisburg, York, Allentown and Reading all made the top 10, with Scranton, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh finishing among the top 20.

Lancaster moved up four spots from its place at No. 5 last year due to its scores on the quality of health care for seniors, tax rates and happiness of residents. There were some notable shifts among Pennsylvania towns — Harrisburg rose 11 positions from last year to reach No. 2, and York rose 12 positions to land at No. 5.