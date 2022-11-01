Halloween night shootings leave 3 people dead in Philly

Three people were killed and three others were injured in four shootings that occurred over a four-hour stretch in Philadelphia on Monday.

At 5:45 p.m., a shooting on the 2500 block of Carroll Street in Southwest Philly left a 47-year-old Darby man dead, NBC10 reported. The man was among three workers contracted to help an older woman remove items from her home. He was shot after getting into an argument with another person over the placement of trash in the street.

The unidentified suspect fled after shooting the worker once in the chest, police said. The worker died at the scene.

Around the same time, a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing in front of a corner store at 53rd Street and Greenway Avenue in Kingsessing, FOX29 reported. Police said he was targeted by three people who opened fire. He died after being taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A person of interest was arrested.

About two hours later, a triple shooting occurred on the 200 block of West Ontario Street in Fairhill, killing a 27-year-old man and injuring two others, CBS3 reported.

A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman each were shot five times, 6ABC reported. Both are listed in critical condition, police said. There is no known motive for the shooting, and nobody has been arrested.

Earlier Monday, a 36-year-old man was shot six times in the abdomen during an argument that was sparked by a car crash on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue at 4 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, NBC10 reported. Two men were taken into custody following the shooting, and two guns were recovered from the scene.

The gun violence on Halloween night underscored the issue in Philadelphia. There have been 445 homicides this year – 3% less than at the same point in 2021, when 562 people were killed in homicides.

At Mayor Jim Kenney's latest gun violence update, held two weeks ago, he stressed that removing illegal guns from the street is essential to fixing the city's crime issues.

"While total homicides are down slightly from this point in 2021, we recognize that we have so much more to do," Kenney said. "It's just not enough. I've said it before, and I'll say it again, one life lost to senseless gun violence is too many, and our city's families deserve to live safe from fear.

"I also want to acknowledge the frustration and anger many feel to understand why these shootings continue and, as leaders of the city, that will find solutions to end this violence. But despite that frustration and anger, we will press forward to do everything in our power to fight this crisis."