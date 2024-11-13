Larc School adds Norcross name to recognize family's contributions

The Larc School, a private nonprofit school for children with severe disabilities in Bellmawr, Camden County, has been renamed after the Norcross family, recognizing their decades of support. The school's board of directors voted unanimously to add the family name at their September meeting, and on Wednesday, officials at Larc announced the name change is effective immediately.

The new name is the Larc Norcross School.

The Norcross family – George E. Norcross III, Sandy Norcross, and their children Lexie and Alex – have been involved with the school for more than 40 years. George Norcross has served as a strategist for the school and an advocate among decision-makers. Board members credit him with helping to secure the school's future, especially early in its history.

"Over the years many benefactors have supported the school, but none have had the decades-long impact that George Norcross and his family has had," Larc School Board Chairperson Ed McDonnell said in a press release announcing the change. McDonnell added that Larc relies on support from individuals who do not have children attending the school but believe in its mission.

McDonnell introduced George Norcross to the school years ago, and Norcross said he was inspired by the school's mission.

"I recognized the important work they were doing and wanted to help ensure that every child has an opportunity to learn, grow and lead a meaningful life," Norcross said in the release. He is "overwhelmed" by the honor of having his family's name on the school, he said.

"I am pleased that what I have done has meant as much to the children as working with them has meant to me," Norcross said.

The Larc School was founded in 1968 and provides educational and therapeutic services to students with severe to profound disabilities. It serves families throughout South Jersey, and its programs, for students between the ages of 3 and 21, help students maximize their potential growth, development and independence. The school also runs day habilitation program for adults.

Norcross, regarded as a Democratic powerbroker in New Jersey, had been executive chairman of the insurance and benefits brokerage Conner Strong & Buckelew until July when he took a leave of absence from the position after being indicted on racketeering charges in June, along with five other co-defendants. Norcross has pleaded not guilty and in September, his attorneys sought to have a judge dismiss the case.

DISCLOSURE: George Norcross is the father of PhillyVoice founder and chairwoman Lexie Norcross. Also, Lexie Norcross was a member of the Larc School's board of directors from May 2011 to January 2021.