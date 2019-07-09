More News:

July 09, 2019

14 arrested in largest Kensington Initiative drug bust to date

Investigators said heroin traffickers allegedly used children to sell their drugs on neighborhod street corners

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drug Bust
Drug bust kensington Source/Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office

The Kensington Initiative, a drug investigation operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, seized 198,000 doses of heroin/fentanyl along with other drugs on July 9, 2019. Fourteen people were arrested, prosecutors said.

Fourteen people have been arrested in a Kensington drug bust that prosecutors said was the largest operation conducted in an ongoing initiative to clear traffickers from the Philadelphia neighborhood.

On Tuesday morning, multiple law enforcement agencies participating in the Kensington Initiative executed 20 search warrants on residences, warehouses and vehicles believed to be connected to a criminal organization.

Officials said the investigation spread as far north as Allentown and as far east as parts of Bucks County, where simultaneous raids were carried out on Tuesday.

Authorities seized six kilos of heroin/fentanyl, two kilos of cocaine, five handguns, one rifle, $200,000 in cash, a kilo press, scales and packaging equipment.

Investigators said the ringleaders of the organization allegedly used children to sell their drugs on Kensington street corners.

“Kensington is a neighborhood ravaged by the heroin, opioid, and fentanyl epidemic, and criminal organizations such as the one we shut down today are fueling the crisis,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in statement.

The FBI, DEA and Homeland Security Investigations assisted multiple local law enforcement agencies in carrying out a three-month wiretap investigation. Authorities said three shootings were prevented during the course of the operation and 198,000 doses of heroin were taken off the streets of Kensington.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drug Bust Kensington Heroin Police Fentanyl Guns Josh Shapiro Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Could Cole Hamels be the answer to the Phillies' starting pitching woes?
cole-hamels_070819_usat

Music

Eagles' Timmy Jernigan releases rap video with a David Akers bar
Timmy Jernigan rap

Investigations

Customs officials seize vessel used in record-breaking Philly cocaine bust
MSC Gayane

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Some random Phillies thoughts heading into the MLB All-Star break
Jay-Bruce-Phillies_070819_usat

Prevention

Man's death from caffeine supplement serves as reminder of the dangers
Lachlan Foote Caffeine Overdose 07082019

Fitness

Sign up for puppy yoga at The Logan Hotel
yoga with puppies

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved