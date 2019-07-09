More News:

July 09, 2019

New law gives Pa. attorney general power to prosecute gun cases dropped by Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Legislation Criminal Justice
Larry Krasner Josh Shapiro Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A new law passed by Pennsylvania lawmakers and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf allows the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office to prosecute cases involving firearms offenses that have been dropped by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

An amendment to a bill recently passed by the Pennsylvania legislature could undermine the criminal justice reform efforts of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The law, HB 1416, is primarily concerned with addressing gun-related crimes throughout Pennsylvania and how those cases are handled by prosecutors.

In the days before the bill's passage, Philadelphia Rep. Martina White, a Republican in Northeast Philly, quietly added an amendment, Act 58, that gave Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office concurrent jurisdiction over gun offenses in Philadelphia, according to The Intercept.

The amendment was an add-on to a $2 million appropriation for the joint gun violence task force run jointly by Shapiro's office and Krasner's office.

Democratic lawmakers appear to have been largely unaware of the potential ramifications of the amendment, which would allow Shapiro to prosecute gun cases that Krasner's office declines. Three Democrats who voted against the bill questioned the process that led to its late inclusion in the bill, adding that they objected to diminishing local control.

The original amendment reportedly included several other counties outside Philadelphia, but was later narrowed down. The attorney general's office would have preferred a wider range of concurrent jurisdiction and remains focused on minimizing gun violence in Philadelphia, a spokesman said.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, has been endorsed by the anti-Krasner Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia. The police union has recently ramped up efforts to take down Krasner, who was elected in 2016 and quickly became one of the most progressive district attorneys in the United States.

Krasner's office said the move is concerning and could set a troubling precedent moving forward. The law will remain in effect for the next two years, expiring just after Krasner's first term as district attorney is completed.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Legislation Criminal Justice Philadelphia Criminal Justice Reform Prosecutors Crime Pennsylvania Larry Krasner Guns Josh Shapiro

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Could Cole Hamels be the answer to the Phillies' starting pitching woes?
cole-hamels_070819_usat

Music

Eagles' Timmy Jernigan releases rap video with a David Akers bar
Timmy Jernigan rap

Investigations

Customs officials seize vessel used in record-breaking Philly cocaine bust
MSC Gayane

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Some random Phillies thoughts heading into the MLB All-Star break
Jay-Bruce-Phillies_070819_usat

Prevention

Man's death from caffeine supplement serves as reminder of the dangers
Lachlan Foote Caffeine Overdose 07082019

Parties

Six ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Philadelphia
Bastille Day at Good King Tavern

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved