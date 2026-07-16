Philly DA Larry Krasner subpoenaed by House Judiciary Committee over request for immigration records

The House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday, claiming his office has not delivered documents related to its treatment of immigrants.

In a letter to Krasner, Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, said committee members sought materials on May 4 related to the DA Office's "preferential treatment" of immigrants without permanent legal status, but that city prosecutors "have failed to produce even a single responsive document." The subpoena requires Krasner to produce the requested material by July 29.

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The Republican-led committee, which acts as the lawyer for the House of Representatives, accused Krasner of "failing to prosecute" or "under-prosecuting" immigrants so that they can avoid immigration consequences. The committee said this undermines the authority of Congress.



The DA's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a video posted to social media, Krasner called the letter he received from Jordan on May 4 a 'nasty-gram." The video shows a line from the letter that claims "illegal alien criminals are allowed to freely operate, terrorize local communities, and reoffend without consequences" under his jurisdiction.

"Where's my public hearing?" Krasner asks in the video, referencing a request he previously had made of the committee. "He would rather accuse from a distance and then do dirt in the dark than do anything in public."

In his latest letter to Krasner, Jordan said the committee received two responses from Krasner's office. The first, sent May 18, asserted that the Judiciary Committee cannot control how local prosecutors pursue immigration policy and requested time to retain counsel to address the demands. The second, dated July 7, made "bizarre and baseless demands" before agreeing to cooperate with committee members, the letter said.

"Rather than provide responsive materials or legal justification for his refusal to cooperate with the Committee, Krasner has only made bizarre and baseless demands and conditions on his cooperation with the Committee's oversight," the committee said in a statement.

On May 13, Krasner said he would answer the initial request "soon" and requested a "very public hearing." He also asked that the committee and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials provide information on "all criminal prosecutions locally and nationally" that have posed a threat to public safety.