Take a CBD cooking class and learn to infuse hemp into your favorite dishes

CBD is currently the wellness trend on everyone's minds. It's rapid popularity has grown in Philadelphia over the past year to include products such as ice cream and juice. As nice as purchasing already-made CBD products are, wouldn't it be nice if you could learn to dose and infuse with CBD at home?

Four20 Events is hosting a special cooking event, "Cooking with CBD," next Monday, May 13, that will help you with just that. This special cooking class isn’t just your run of the mill class - it will take you through the process of infusing your cooking with CBD.



This CBD event is coming to Philly with the help of cannabis chef, Chistropher Sayegh. Known as the “Herbal Chef,” Sayegh has appeared on FOX Business, NBC News, Fast Company, Newsweek, and The Washington Post. He’s also been featured as a guest chef on Viceland's "Bong Appetit.”

This Los Angeles based chef is known for his cannabis cuisine, but since Pennsylvania is not quite as marijuana friendly as its west coast counterparts, the event will feature CBD only.

This two hour private event will not only feature demonstrations for dosing, infusing, and plating, but it will also feature a Q&A with Sayegh. There will also be an interview and panel discussion with former NHL Flyer and NFL Eagles players Riley Cote and Todd Herremans. Cote and Herremans own BodyChek Wellness, a company which provides full spectrum and isolate CBD tinctures and salves.



After the event, VIP attendees will be invited for a private culinary tasting prepped and served by Sayegh, which will feature a six course tasting at a private table.



"Cooking with CBD" is Monday, May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. Space for the event is limited. Tickets start at $189 for general admission and $249 for VIP Admission. Warehouse on Watts is located in North Philly at 923 N. Watts St., Philadelphia, PA, located near the intersection of Broad and Girard.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.