More Health:

January 23, 2019

CBN is the lesser-known CBD relative that may help lull you to sleep

Preliminary research suggests cannabinol is a natural sleep aid

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Alternative Medicine Sleep
09112018_Woman_Sleeps_Pexels Photo by Ivan Obolensky/from Pexels

At this point, everyone is fairly familiar with CBD, the THC derivative known for its relaxing effects. But there’s a lesser-known cannabis-derivative that’s making moves in the wellness world: cannabinol, or CBN.

Despite sharing an almost identical name to CBD, CBN offers a unique profile of effects and benefits (that are, like CBD, non-psychoactive) that have researchers clamoring for more scientific investigation. So far, studies have looked at CBN’s effects on it's ability to fight insomnia, treat pain, reduce inflammation, and act as an antibiotic. CBN may also slow or reverse signs of aging when combined with other cannabinoids, making it ideal for beauty products like face masks or eye creams Vice reports.

Despite the fact that CBN is non-psychoactive – meaning, it won’t get you high — it still comes from the stuff that does get you high. As THC oxidizes (AKA exposure to oxygen over time), it converts to CBN. Oils, edibles, tinctures, capsules and patches with pronounced CBN profiles are available, though somewhat rare and expensive. Mineral Health sells a CBN blend for $160 for an ounce bottle. 

RELATED READ: Think twice about reaching for this all-natural sleep aid supplement

According to some experts, CBN interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system and can affect the function of many hormones and neurotransmitters, which in turn influence mood, energy, cognition and focus, appetite, immune function and pain. 

To date, the research into therapeutic benefits of CBN is VERY preliminary. But it’s starting to heat up, as interest in the health benefits of cannabinoids surges, and the popularity of CBD continues to grow. Research in mice has shown that CBN can prolong sleep time. Other research appears to indicate CBN’s sedative effects are amplified when combined with THC. But there is, at this point, a lack of scientific research into the sleep-inducing properties of CBN.

According to Bustle:

While more extensive research needs to be conducted on the effects of the compound, some scientific evidence from the early 2000s suggests that CBN may be useful in the development of future pain-relief and anti-inflammatory drugs that don't have traditional medical side effects, reports. 

An overview of cannabis and how it impacts sleep and health noted that “hundreds of other compounds exist in cannabis products...which can also impact sleep and wakefulness,” specifically citing CBD and CBN as examples.

It’s also important to remember that each individual will react differently to CBN and other cannabinoids, meaning that even if CBN works anecdotally for one person, it may not for someone else. If you’re considering trying out products with CBN in them, talk to your doctor or a medical professional first, especially if you’re already using other prescription or over-the-counter pharmaceutical sedatives, Bustle reminds.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Alternative Medicine Sleep United States Cannabis CBD

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2019 draft grades: Cowboys edition
050119AmariCooper

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Illness

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
Insulin Injection Diabetes 04292019

Sixers

The Sixers' bench has been the surprise of Round 2 vs. Toronto Raptors
043019-GregMonroe-USAToday

Food & Drink

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City

Illness

U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go
Measles rash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved