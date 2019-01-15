More Health:

January 15, 2019

Think twice about reaching for this all-natural sleep aid supplement

Melatonin might not be the 'cure-all' it's marketed to be

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Sleep
sleep unsplash Gregory Pappas/Unsplash

We all know that good sleep is a crucial component of living a healthy life. It’s a part of the Big Three health factors — nutrition, exercise and sleep — after all. Not getting enough sleep regularly is associated with a myriad of health issues, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a report published on Tuesday

That said, many U.S. adults report insufficient sleep — defined as fewer than seven hours per day — according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to the potential detrimental side effects of not getting enough sleep, it can also be downright infuriating and anxiety-inducing, leading people to try anything that will help them catch some ZZZs.

Prescription sleep aids may seem like the cure-all, but some individuals hope to find solace in one of the many over-the-counter remedies promising relief from sleepless nights. One of the most common is melatonin, a hormone that's already produced in our bodies and is oftentimes used to regulate the sleep-wake cycle, according to Popsugar.

RELATED READ: Sure, you can 'Work hard. Play hard,' but 'Sleep hard,' too

Melatonin is generally regarded as safe when used in the short term, according to the National Institutes of Health, but there's a lack of long-term studies on the topic. To wit, Mayo Clinic reports that melatonin-users rarely become dependent on the supplement, a large risk tied to other sleep aids.

There are a few things to keep in mind when taking melatonin according to Healthline:

• Interaction with sleeping pills: One study found that taking the sleep medication zolpidem along with melatonin exacerbated zolpidem’s adverse effects on memory and muscle performance

• Decreased body temperature: Melatonin causes a slight drop in body temperature. While this is generally not a problem, it could make a difference in people who have difficulty keeping warm.

• Blood thinning: Melatonin may also reduce blood coagulation. As a result, you should speak with your doctor before taking high doses of it with warfarin or other blood thinners

There’s also an herbal supplement that might be worthy of your exploration for a natural sleep aid: valerian root. Results from multiple studies indicate that valerian may reduce speed up the process of falling asleep and could even help you sleep better, Mayo Clinic states. It is said to be the most effective after you take it regularly for two or more weeks, however, certain side effects such as headache, dizziness, stomach problems or sleeplessness may occur.

“Medical evaluation for sleep problems should always come first," Roth told Popsugar. Talk to your doctor about the dose of melatonin you should take, if they suggest that you would benefit from the supplement. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Sleep United States Natural Medicine Herbal Supplements Sleep Deprivation

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analyzing the Eagles' (unofficial) 2019 undrafted free agent class
042719TJEdwards

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Illness

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
Insulin Injection Diabetes 04292019

Sixers

Adult in the gym: Jimmy Butler allows Sixers to win ugly vs. Toronto in Game 2
043019-JimmyButler-USAToday

Food & Drink

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City

Illness

U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go
Measles rash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved