Which game in Philly has most expensive tickets: LeBron's home debut, Ovechkin's swan song or Eagles-Cowboys?

South Philly will host a trio of marquee regular-season games over the next several months, starting with LeBron James' home debut with the Sixers on Thursday, Oct. 22. Four days later, the Eagles will host the Cowboys on "Monday Night Football." Then in April, Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, will play his final regular-season game on the road against the Flyers.

The cheapest tickets to all three games are listed well above the get-in prices for most Sixers, Eagles and Flyers games.

For the Sixers' home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the minimum get-in price for a verified resale ticket is $217 for a nosebleed seat on Ticketmaster, the NBA's official ticketing and resale platform. Some tickets are listed for more than $10,000 and many are going for a several thousand dollars, but plenty of seats are available in the range of $300-$600. StubHub and SeatGeek both have similar minimum prices in the low- to mid-$200 range.

Only six of the Sixers' 41 regular-season home games have tickets available for under $100 on Ticketmaster. The Sixers are slated to play in nine of the top 10 NBA games with the highest average purchase price on TickPick, including the Oct. 20 opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The get-in price for that game, which has the added significance of the Knicks celebrating their first title in 53 years, has a minimum ticket price of $1,053 on Ticketmaster.

The Eagles' Oct. 26 primetime showdown with their NFC East rivals has seats going for a minimum of $275, although Ticketmaster also lists standing-room only tickets as low as $241. Lower-level seats at Lincoln Financial Field are selling for between about $420 and $780, while the priciest seats are listed for more than $2,000. The cheapest seats on StubHub are going for $212 and the cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek is listed for $288.

When the Eagles and Cowboys meet again in Dallas on Thanksgiving, the minimum price on Ticketmaster is $307 for a seat at At&T Stadium.

In the NHL, Ovechkin revealed he'll hang up his skates at the end of this season after 22 years. Barring a playoff run for the Capitals, his final game happens to be a road trip to Philly to face the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 10. Ovechkin, 41, is a three-time MVP who holds the NHL record for most regular-season goals (929) and led the league in goals nine times. The 13-time All-Star played his entire career in Washington, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2018.

Despite the NHL's relative affordability — at least compared to most NBA and NFL games — Ovechkin's final game is currently the priciest ticket of the three Philly sporting events. The minimum price for a seat on Ticketmaster is $321, but most of the cheapest tickets are listed closer to $375-$400. Some of the most expensive seats are listed for around $3,000. StubHub has a number of seats in the range of $320-$350, while SeatGeek has some seats in a similar price range and most others listed for $400 or more.

One explanation for the higher prices to the Flyers game could be that Capitals fans would have a fairly reasonable trip to Philly to see the final game of a franchise legend. That could be driving up demand. Cavaliers fans would have a longer haul to get to Philly to see James' first appearance as a Sixers player against his former team.

The Eagles could be seeing a reactive dip in ticket demand after a shaky start to their season and a slew of injuries to key players. For fans still confident the Eagles can be contenders, it might not be the worst time to hunt for deals on games the rest of the season. On Ticketmaster, seats for the Eagles' Dec. 19 home game against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks are available for as low as $214, and the cheapest seats for the Eagles' Christmas Eve home game against the Houston Texans are listed for $149.