Fans mourn death of The Roots founding member Leonard Hubbard

Leonard Hubbard, a founding member of The Roots and the hip-hop band's former bassist, died Thursday at the age of 62 after a nearly 15-year-long fight with cancer.

The West Philly native, who went by the nickname "Hub," had to be taken to Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on Wednesday after he suddenly became immobile, his wife Stephanie Hubbard told 6ABC. Hubbard's cancer had been in remission until last month, according to his wife.

The Roots took to social media Thursday to pay tribute to Hubbard, who was an original member of the band from 1992-2007.

"May your transition bring peace to your family, to your friends, to your fans and all of those who loved you," the group wrote. "Rest in Melody Hub."

Fans of Hubbard's music also took to social media to mourn the loss of The Roots' former bass guitarist.

Hubbard started playing bass in the fourth grade and was inspired by musicians like John Coltrane and Jimi Hendrix. He studied in a music magnate program at Overbrook High School and also learned classical piano at Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, according to the Inquirer.

After playing in a number of other bands, Hubbard joined The Roots in 1992 after performing alongside Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter at a show in Philly. The group was still known as the Square Roots at the time.

Hubbard's arrival came just one year before the band's debut album "Organix" was released in 1993. He recorded seven studio albums with the band over a 15-year period, helping both write and arrange a number of tracks over the years.

A seven-time Grammy nominee, Hubbard won his only Grammy in 2000 for best rap performance by a duo or group with "You Got Me" by The Roots featuring Eve and Erykah Badu, according to Billboard. The track came off of the group's platinum-certified record "Things Fall Apart" from 1999, according to Deadline.

Hubbard also performed with The Roots on tour, during which he became known for appearing onstage in a sleeveless hooded sweatshirt with a stick of licorice root in his mouth.

Hubbard's last album appearance with The Roots came on their seventh record titled "Game Theory" in 2006. He was no longer with the band when it joined "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2009.

Hubbard left The Roots in 2007 after he was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma.

Hubbard twice reunited with the group after his departure. He appeared during a performance at Roots Picnic in 2008 and alongside the band when it played with John Legend in 2010, according to Rolling Stone.

Hubbard underwent two rounds of chemotherapy and still produced music, including a new project that he had just completed last week, his wife said.

In 2016, Hubbard sued Questlove, Black Thought and the group's manager, alleging that he was paid less than other band members despite an agreement that stated Hubbard would continue to be paid as a co-founder. Hubbard also claimed that a former manager threatened to cut off his health insurance and portion of the band's revenue.

The lawsuit hasn't been settled yet, according to his wife.

Hubbard is survived by his wife Stephanie and three stepchildren.

Hubbard's death comes just one year after another founding member of The Roots, Malik Abdul Basit, passed away at the age of 47.