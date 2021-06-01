More News:

June 01, 2021

Leonardo Helicopters opens $80 million training facility in Northeast Philly

The training outpost is the company's only location in the United States

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Helicopters
Leonardo Helicopter Leonardo/Courtesy

A new $80 million helicopter training facility opened its doors in Northeast Philadelphia in order to meet the increasing demand for training services in North and South America.

A new $80 million helicopter training academy opened at Leonardo Helicopters' Northeast Philadelphia campus.

The company announced the opening of the state-of-the-art facility on its existing Philly campus to meet the growing demand for pilots, cabin crews and maintenance technicians across North and South America.

It will feature mission-specific ground, flight and maintenance training for several aircrafts, and is modeled after Leonardo's training academy in Sesto-Calende, Italy, their website states.

The facility includes rooms where technicians learn how to repair and maintain Leonardo's helicopters, 10 multimedia classrooms for pilot training and three full-flight motion simulators to give pilots a sense of flying during different weather.

"Our new U.S. Training Academy will help to serve the largest market for helicopters in the global industry, and will be part of a continued process to guarantee customer proximity and expand our range of offer," said Gian Piero Cutillo, managing director of Leonardo Helicopters MD.

Other features include a debriefing room for simulated missions and maintenance training simulator bays. 


All pilots that fly Leonardo helicopters need to train on that specific type of aircraft, become certified and follow up with recurring sessions.

The new facility is estimated to draw 1,000 students annually, bringing more visitors into the city. It's already up and running.

Leonardo is a global company that has been in Philadelphia since 1980 and houses production, support and administrative functions for the United States. 

The first Leonardo Helicopter Training Academy opened in Sesto-Calende, Italy, in 2006 and provides training to an average of 10,000 students annually across its global campuses in the United Kingdom, Poland and Malaysia. 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Helicopters Philadelphia Northeast Philadelphia Helicopters Flights

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Doc Rivers passionately defends Ben Simmons in wake of Game 4 loss
BenSimmons05312021.jpg

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' concludes with stunning twist — and HBO Max crashing
Mare of Easttown series finale

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Eagles

An early look at five Eagles camp battles
120922_Eagles_Andre_Dillard_Lions_Kate_Frese.jpg

Food & Drink

Duck Donuts giving away free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day
Duck Donuts

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved