Leprechaun Run to take place weekend before St. Patrick's Day

Kick off your St. Patrick's Day celebrations early with the 35th annual Leprechaun Run on Saturday, March 14.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the Lucky 7-Mile Race, Classic 5-Mile Race or 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk. All three will take place along the Schuylkill River.

Proceeds from the Leprechaun Run will go to Special Olympics Pennsylvania. This year's event is expected to raise more than $35,000 for the nonprofit.



Registration fees are $30 to $50. Children under the age of 8 can participate for free without registering online, but will not receive an event T-shirt.

On race day, runners are encouraged to check out the "Leprechaun Shop" where green accessories can be purchased to wear during the races.

Saturday, March 14

7:30 a.m. | $30-$50 registration

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

