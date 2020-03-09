More Events:

March 09, 2020

Leprechaun Run to take place weekend before St. Patrick's Day

Proceeds will go to Special Olympics Pennsylvania

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Leprechaun Run Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 35th annual Leprechaun Run will take place ahead of St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 14. Proceeds will go to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Kick off your St. Patrick's Day celebrations early with the 35th annual Leprechaun Run on Saturday, March 14.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the Lucky 7-Mile Race, Classic 5-Mile Race or 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk. All three will take place along the Schuylkill River.

RELATED: Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly

Proceeds from the Leprechaun Run will go to Special Olympics Pennsylvania. This year's event is expected to raise more than $35,000 for the nonprofit.

Registration fees are $30 to $50. Children under the age of 8 can participate for free without registering online, but will not receive an event T-shirt.

On race day, runners are encouraged to check out the "Leprechaun Shop" where green accessories can be purchased to wear during the races.

Leprechaun Run 2020

Saturday, March 14
7:30 a.m. | $30-$50 registration
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Races Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies 2020 projected 26-man roster, version 3.0
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_030920_usat

Study Findings

Pennsylvania ranks 5th in population but 21st in wealth, study finds
Pennsylvania state wealth ranking

Health Insurance

Some insurance companies now covering the cost of coronavirus testing
coronavirus insurance coverage test

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What five changes would you make to get back to the Super Bowl?
030820CoryLittleton

Music

'Can't fight the seether': 12 of the best '90s feminist anthems for Women's History Month
Women's History Month alternative playslist

Food & Drink

Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline
Fearless Restaurant Week - Louie Louie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved