Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly

Mind, Body and Bubbly, a wellness fair organized by Philly PR Girl, will return Sunday, April 19.

The event includes a marketplace filled with health, beauty and wellness vendors. Also, VIP ticket holders get to attend a yoga and meditation class before shopping.

Limited VIP tickets are available for $45 per person and include a gift bag, yoga, early entry into the marketplace and a mimosa. General admission tickets are $30 per person.



Confirmed vendors so far include City Hydration, Coco Kitty Beauty and Ritual Shoppe. In total, there will be more than 40 vendors to shop.

The event will take place at Location 215, a photo studio and wedding venue in the Spring Arts district of Philadelphia.

Sunday, April 19

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | $30-$45 per person

Location 215

990 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123

