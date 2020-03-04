City Fitness leading Broad Street Run training series benefiting Back on My Feet

Now that you've got your bib for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run on Sunday, May 3, it's time to kick your training for the 10-mile race into high gear.

To help Philadelphians prepare, City Fitness' East Market location is hosting a series of group runs, with some yoga and strength training, too.

The series is open to the public, but there's a suggested donation of $5 to $20 per event, which will go to Back on My Feet. The goal is to raise $5,000 for the nonprofit organization that fights homelessness in Philly.

Below is the schedule for the group runs. All of them start at City Fitness' East Market gym. Dates for yoga and strength training are still being finalized. Once available, the schedule will be updated.

TRAINING RUNS

• Saturday, March 7, at 8 a.m. (3-4 miles)

• Saturday, March 14, at 8 a.m. (5-6 miles)

• Saturday, March 21, at 8 a.m. (7 miles)

• Saturday, April 4, at 8 a.m. (8 miles)

• Saturday, April 11, at 8 a.m. (9 miles)

• Saturday, April 25, at 8 a.m. (9 miles)

And if you're curious about how Back on My Feet combats homelessness, the organization uses running.

When members join Back on My Feet, they commit to running or walking three mornings a week with the group at 5:30 a.m. After 30 days, members earn the opportunity to move to the next phase of the program.



At that point, Back on My Feet staff works one-on-one with members. Each member attends a mix of financial literacy classes, resume-building workshops, mock interview opportunities and job skills training. The ultimate goal is sustainable employment and secure housing.

Broad Street Run Training Runs

Saturdays in March and April

8 a.m. | $5-$20 donation suggested

City Fitness East Market

11 S. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



