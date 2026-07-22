Liberty Flea returns to Cherry Street Pier for a weekend of vintage shopping

From vintage fashion and antiques to handmade jewelry and home décor, Liberty Flea will return to Cherry Street Pier for a free weekend market this weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The market will be held rain or shine under cover at Cherry Street Pier.

Vintage dealers and local artisans will sell antiques, furniture, home décor, clothing, jewelry and handmade goods. Shoppers can browse vintage pieces for the summer season, along with locally made products from Philadelphia-area artisans and small businesses.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the weekend, and the covered venue offers views of the Delaware River while people shop.

July 25-26 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cherry Street Pier

121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free admission

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