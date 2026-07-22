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July 22, 2026

Liberty Flea returns to Cherry Street Pier for a weekend of vintage shopping

The free July 25-26 market will feature antiques, handmade goods, vintage clothing, food and drinks along the Delaware River.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shopping Flea Market
Liberty Flea MArket at Cherry Street Pier Provided Courtesy/Liberty Flea

Liberty Flea returns to Cherry Street Pier this weekend with vintage shopping, artisan goods, food, drinks and free admission.

From vintage fashion and antiques to handmade jewelry and home décor, Liberty Flea will return to Cherry Street Pier for a free weekend market this weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The market will be held rain or shine under cover at Cherry Street Pier.

Vintage dealers and local artisans will sell antiques, furniture, home décor, clothing, jewelry and handmade goods. Shoppers can browse vintage pieces for the summer season, along with locally made products from Philadelphia-area artisans and small businesses.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the weekend, and the covered venue offers views of the Delaware River while people shop.

Liberty Flea

July 25-26 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cherry Street Pier
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Shopping Flea Market Philadelphia Cherry Street Pier

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