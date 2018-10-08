Only in Camden: Insane Clown Posse member tries to dropkick Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst

Two of the least likable and widely ridiculed artists you didn't know still played live had quite the confrontation in Camden this past weekend.

Rap metal dinosaurs Limp Bizkit and dixie cult enablers Insane Clown Posse were both on the lineup for the Monster Energy Rock Allegiance Tour, which stopped at BB&T Pavilion on Saturday night.

It's hard to say who's more mocked and hated in 2018—Fred Durst or ICP, soul patches or Juggalo face paint. Since society can't really be bothered to figure it out, we're lucky we can count on them to do it themselves.

Video from Saturday's concert emerged showing a bizarre moment in which ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope attempted to dropkick Fred Durst at the end of a performance of "Faith," the George Michael cover that somehow put Jacksonville's Limp Bizkit on MTV. (Yes, "Three Dollar Bill, Y'All" had a few good tracks back when Durst actually tried to be an MC, so there's a reason Method Man was willing to work with him).

Here's the attempted dropkick. To say it was limp would be an understatement. (Note: video contains explicit language).

If you want to hear "Faith," here's how the full incident played out.

When security guards rushed to remove Shaggy 2 Dope from the stage, a side scuffle appeared to unfold with another member of ICP.

Why did this (take so long to) happen? Apparently, the two bands have beef that goes way back to the disastrous Woodstock '99. Here's how one Reddit user explained it:

“Well it all started 20 years ago when ICP was trying their hardest to sell out. They performed at Woodstock and after was told ‘Fred wants to meet with you’ they had no idea who the f**k Fred was. I guess Fred Durst was a mega superstar and egoed out on them hard like wouldn’t look at them or anything while he talked. He invited them on the Family Values tour with Korn and all those bands then at the last minute told them to f**k off outside and booted them. They were on this huge festival show Monster sponsored together and I’m assuming he was a c**t again.”

In other words, Durst was acting like a clown, but not the right kind of clown, and ICP was fed up with him. Unfortunately, the execution was abysmal. These guys are supposed to be pro wrestlers. What was that? Fred Durst looks like the almost reasonable one in this. That's twice now!

Just when Camden was really starting to gain recognition for its progress, Fred Durst and ICP set the city back 20 years.