Two people injured in shooting at Lincoln University campus event, police say

Two visitors to Lincoln University's campus in Chester County were injured during a shooting Saturday night, officials say.

Law enforcement from Lincoln University and Chester County are investigating the incident, which took place around 10 p.m. Saturday night during a campus event called "Yardfest," 6ABC reported. Two women, who were reportedly not students at the university, were struck by the same bullet that was fired in a bathroom.

Both of the injured were treated at Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, according to the university, and were released by 8 a.m. Sunday morning.



"During Lincoln University’s annual Yardfest celebration, tonight, a gun was discharged causing two non fatal injuries," Lincoln University president, Brenda Allen, said in a statement. "The injured have been transported to the hospital. Campus Police with the assistance of state and local agencies are securing the campus and further investigating the incident."

After the shooting, police quickly locked down the campus. By Sunday, the campus was deemed safe by Lincoln University's director of public safety and the lockdown was lifted.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials, and no arrests have yet been announced.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln University's anonymous tip line at 484-365-7799.

