More News:

April 17, 2019

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmom pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Pa. assault of Beiber bus driver

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Celebrities
Bieber Bus Adam Fagen/Flickr

A Bieber Transportation Group bus.

Kate Major Lohan, the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, pleaded guilty in Upper Macungie Township district court Wednesday to disorderly conduct, nearly four months after police say she assaulted a Beiber bus driver and tried to drive away with the bus.

MORE NEWS: U.S. Customs officers seize more than 1,000 fake Juul pods in Philly

A third-degree misdemeanor, two counts of drunken driving, and summary counts of disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness were all withdrawn, according to the Morning Call. Major Lohan was ordered to pay more than $1,012.25 in fines and court costs.

Major Lohan reportedly apologized for her actions Wednesday in court:

“I shouldn’t have acted the way I did, and I’m very like apologetic,” Major Lohan said, according to the Morning Call. “I want to thank the judge and the police officer and I want to apologize to the bus driver and put this behind me.”

According to court records, Major Lohan was drunk on the Beiber bus when the driver reportedly missed her bus stop. Major Lohan berated the bus driver, demanding they turn around, but the driver continued on towards Lower Macungie. 

Major Lohan allegedly later attacked the driver after getting off the bus, and got behind the wheel of the bus, before a passenger subdued her and state police arrived to arrest her.

Two months ago, the Berks County-based Bieber Transportation Group announced it was closing its bus lines after 72 years of service in the Lehigh Valley.

Major Lohan is a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, and once was romantically attached to Jon Gosselin, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, native and television personality best known for his appearances on “Jon & Kate Plus 8”.

Last year, Major Lohan filed for divorce from Michael Lohan.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Celebrities Pennsylvania Buses Lindsay Lohan Transportation Lehigh Valley

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies' slide continues after another mediocre week
Bryce-Harper-Slide_041719_usat

Health News

Penn Medicine treats two cancer patients with gene-editing tool CRISPR
CRISPR gene editing 04162019

TV

Rob McElhenney makes his first and last appearance on 'Game of Thrones'
Rob McElhenney guest stars in "Game of Thrones" season 9 premiere

Sixers

Practice notes: Sixers getting slightly healthier as series shifts to Brooklyn
041619-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Food & Drink

PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street opening soon
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved