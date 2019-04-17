Lindsay Lohan’s stepmom pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Pa. assault of Beiber bus driver

Kate Major Lohan, the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, pleaded guilty in Upper Macungie Township district court Wednesday to disorderly conduct, nearly four months after police say she assaulted a Beiber bus driver and tried to drive away with the bus.

A third-degree misdemeanor, two counts of drunken driving, and summary counts of disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness were all withdrawn, according to the Morning Call. Major Lohan was ordered to pay more than $1,012.25 in fines and court costs.

Major Lohan reportedly apologized for her actions Wednesday in court:

“I shouldn’t have acted the way I did, and I’m very like apologetic,” Major Lohan said, according to the Morning Call. “I want to thank the judge and the police officer and I want to apologize to the bus driver and put this behind me.”

According to court records, Major Lohan was drunk on the Beiber bus when the driver reportedly missed her bus stop. Major Lohan berated the bus driver, demanding they turn around, but the driver continued on towards Lower Macungie.

Major Lohan allegedly later attacked the driver after getting off the bus, and got behind the wheel of the bus, before a passenger subdued her and state police arrived to arrest her.



Two months ago, the Berks County-based Bieber Transportation Group announced it was closing its bus lines after 72 years of service in the Lehigh Valley.

Major Lohan is a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, and once was romantically attached to Jon Gosselin, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, native and television personality best known for his appearances on “Jon & Kate Plus 8”.

Last year, Major Lohan filed for divorce from Michael Lohan.

