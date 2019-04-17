More News:

April 17, 2019

U.S. Customs officers seize more than 1,000 fake Juul pods in Philly

The counterfeit merchandise was on its way to Newark, Delaware

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
At least 1,152 counterfeit Juul pods were seized by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol officers in Philadelphia.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized an international package this week in Philadelphia which contained more than 1,000 counterfeit Juul pods, the agency announced.

The package was sent from China and bound for Newark, Delaware, according to the agency, and contained at least 1,152 counterfeit Juul pods, three chargers, and a Juul device.

Agency officers inspected the package on April 1, suspected the package contained counterfeit products, and worked with trade experts to determine that the merchandise was, indeed, counterfeit.

If the pods, chargers, and device had been authorized Juul-brand merchandise, the package would have had an MSRP value of more than $4,000.

Casey Durst, CBP Director of Field Operations, said in a statement that counterfeit products, especially those that are ingested, are seized because they are dangerous.

“One of the chief reasons why Customs and Border Protection takes intellectual property rights enforcement so serious is because of the potential health and safety threats counterfeit goods like these electronic nicotine products pose to American consumers,” Durst said.

CBP estimates it intercepts $3.7 million worth of counterfeit products, or products violating intellectual property rights, each day.

