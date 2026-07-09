Linvilla Orchards' Sunflower Festival returns Aug. 8 with blooming fields and family fun

The annual Sunflower Festival returns to Linvilla Orchards on Saturday, Aug. 8, bringing a full day of family activities, live music and blooming fields.

Visitors can spend the day wandering through the flower fields, taking photos among the blooms and cutting their own sunflowers. Hayrides, live music, local artisan vendors and seasonal food and drinks also will be available, along with family favorites like pony rides, train rides, face painting, the petting zoo and Linvilla's Apple Blasters.

Although a spring freeze significantly reduced the orchard's peach crop this year, the farm says fresh, tree-ripened peaches from southern growers will be available during the festival.

Admission to the grounds is free, though some attractions, activities, food and beverages require separate purchases.

More information, including festival hours and activities, is available on the Linvilla Orchards website.

2026 Sunflower Festival

Saturday, Aug. 8 | 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Linvilla Orchards

137 W Knowlton Rd.

Media, PA 19063

Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.