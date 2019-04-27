More News:

April 27, 2019

Live reports from Philly's Furnace Party

PhillyVoice is on the scene at 27th and Girard. Do attend

By PhillyVoice staff
Live Coverage Furnace Party
Furnace Party Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Emily Prigmore and Taylor Poticher were the first two to arrive at the Furnace Party site on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

At noon Saturday, we will find out who do(th) attend the mysterious Furnace Party in Brewerytown. 

For months, the confounding and mysterious “steel furnace letter” has been the buzziest story in Philadelphia, the leaflet passed out to homes and businesses in a section of Brewerytown and Fairmount. The billet deemed a vacant lot at 27th and Girard a perfect place to build a steel furnace to help people turn themselves into statues, thus negating the effects of all the food they’ve eaten since the first grade – it still being alive inside them. (We think we have that right.)

Join us for live coverage as PhillyVoice's Brian Hickey and Thom Carroll deliver real-time reports and photos from the scene, beginning Saturday morning. Plus, we'll wrap in a selection of the best social media posts from the masses. Do attend

PhillyVoice staff

