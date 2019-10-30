Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

After an embarrassing pair of losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles salvaged a win on the back end of a three-game road trip, when they won a tough game in Buffalo over the Bills. The Birds now find themselves just a half-game behind Dallas in the NFC East, with the reeling Chicago Bears coming to town this Sunday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Should the Eagles have done more at the trade deadline? Are they thinking about re-signing Orlando Scandrick? What are some of the key matchups on Sunday against the Bears, and can the Eagles win them?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

