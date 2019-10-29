More Sports:

October 29, 2019

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 9

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102919JalenMills Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

For one windy afternoon in Orchard Park, the Eagles' corners were happy.

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the eighth week of the 2019 regular season:

ESPN: 14th

Player who needs to step up: Fletcher Cox, DT

Cox is finally starting to round into form after offseason foot surgery. He has 2.5 sacks this season, all coming in his past two games. The Eagles have had issues on all three levels of their defense, but many of those issues would lessen if Cox can reemerge as a line-busting game-wrecker.

#JimmySays: Cox has indeed been much better, and Bears RG Kyle Long is on IR, so he'll have a favorable matchup this week.

NFL.com: 14th

That was a potential season-saving performance in Orchard Park. Rookie running back Miles Sanders made the play of the game, a 65-yard burst to the end zone early in the third quarter that put the Eagles in control. That's why Philly used a second-round pick on the former Penn State star. The Eagles ran for 218 yards against a normally stout Bills defense, the highest rushing total in the Doug Pederson era. Speaking of Pederson, this performance reflects very well on the coach coming off a week of a drama surrounding his team. With chatter everywhere, the Eagles showed up to Buffalo focused and took out their frustrations on a Bills team that entered the game with just one loss. Now the biggest question: Can the Eagles sustain this momentum? Up next are the Bears, who are about as desperate now as the Eagles were entering Sunday.

#JimmySays: That's a good point on Pederson. There were a lot of off-field distractions during the week leading up to Sunday, and he had his team focused and ready to play.

Sports Illustrated: 13th

Credit where it’s due–the Eagles went into upstate New York and hung 31 points on a solid defense while their own leaky unit only surrendered 13 points. The Birds should be licking their chops with a reeling Bears team in town this weekend.

#JimmySays: I liked the Eagles-Bears matchup in the playoffs last year, and I think I like it Sunday as well.

CBS: 18th

That was a season-saving victory against the Bills. The running game has keyed two big road victories against the Packers and Buffalo.

#JimmySays: As we mentioned in the NFC Hierarchy/Obituary this morning, the run game keying victories is not sustainable without a good defense, and the Eagles badly need to acquire a receiver Tuesday. On a side note, while the Eagles are clearly a flawed football team, CBS has the Raiders ahead of them, lol.

Yahoo: 14th

This is how the NFL goes: You can look horrible and finished one week, then get one big road win and the entire picture changes. The Eagles had a pretty good road win over a Bills team that had only lost to the Patriots this season. The Cowboys have a tough remaining schedule. As cooked as the Eagles looked after that horrible loss at Dallas, they’re right back in the race.

#JimmySays: The same could be said of the Eagles' big win in Green Bay after two straight losses to the Falcons and Lions. Can they maintain the momentum?

On the remaining schedule point, let's take a quick snapshot of the Eagles' and Cowboys' remaining schedules:

 WeekEagles (4-4)Cowboys (4-3) 
 9Bears (3-4) At Giants (2-6) 
 10BYE  Vikings (6-2)
 11Patri*ts (8-0)  At Lions (3-3-1)
 12Seahawks (6-2)  At Patri*ts (8-0)
 13At Dolphins (0-7) Bills (5-2)
 14Giants (2-6) At Bears (3-4)
 15At Washington (1-7)  Rams (5-3)
 16Cowboys (4-3)  At Eagles (4-4)
 17At Giants (2-6)  Washington (1-7)
 Combined opponents' record26-35 (.426) 37-31-1 (.543) 

USA Today: 14th

Haven't had a 100-yard rusher in two years, a 35-game stretch that's league's longest. Yet Philly run game much better than its air attack.

#JimmySays: That's sort of a weird stat to focus on. On Sunday, the Eagles could have easily gotten Jordan Howard to 100 yards, but chose to rest him with a three-score lead. I mean, they ran for 218 yards, lol. Who cares how it's divided?

SportingNews: 13th

The Eagles dug deep to find their defense and running game just when they needed it in windy Buffalo with Carson Wentz facing a tough Bills pass defense. They're still facing an uphill battle in a top-heavy NFC, but now they get three home games and a bye over the next month.

#JimmySays: The Eagles' path to the playoffs is straightforward — Have more wins than the Cowboys. The rest of the NFC doesn't matter much at the moment. 

Washington Post: 13th

The win at Buffalo was decisive and impressive after all the talk about locker room issues. But the Eagles need to show that they can play like that more often.

#JimmySays: I believe the conditions were favorable to the Eagles Week 8, in that wide receivers and cornerbacks (two bigtime problem areas) became less important in the windy conditions.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Power Rankings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Joe Girardi already winning in Philadelphia after home run introduction with Phillies
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_102819_usat

Investigations

New Jersey woman caught with pot at Russian airport sentenced to more than seven years in prison
Issachar sentenced Russian prison New Jersey

Wellness

Eating one avocado per day can reduce bad cholesterol, study says
Avocado on cutting board

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Some good news on Miles Sanders; DeSean Jackson returning to practice this week
Miles-Sanders_102819_usat

Food & Drink

Gabi, an Art Deco-inspired cafe, bringing French fare to North Broad
Gabi

Food & Drink

You can pre-order a dozen Halloween-themed doughnuts from Federal Donuts
Federal Donuts Halloween flavors

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved