Live NFL trade rumors: Darius Slay, Chris Harris, DeVante Parker and other potential deadline targets for Eagles

The NFL Trade deadline is looming at 4 p.m. and the Eagles are as likely as any team to make a big blockbuster trade to help bolster their roster at the season's midpoint.

Yesterday we took a look at a handful of players — mostly at WR — linked to the Eagles, like A.J. Green and Robby Anderson. Both could still get dealt, as well as the Dolphins' big target DeVante Parker.

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

Parker has underachieved in Miami and the team seems pretty content to sell off any marketable assets before the deadline to help assure their spot atop the 2020 NFL Draft. Parker is 26 and under contract through 2020. He has 343 yards on 24 catches with three touchdowns (numbers that would put him second among the Eagles anemic wide receiving corps). He could be getable at a reasonable price for Philly.

But there are much more exciting names out there being connected to Philadelphia than Miami's unreliable wideout.

Darius Slay, CB, Lions

Darius Slay, the next best thing to Jalen Ramsey (a player the Eagles reportedly were in on but unable to pay highly enough for) is available in Detroit — but for a kings ransom.

“There was some mention yesterday that the Philadelphia Eagles are potentially in play for Slay,” Garafolo stated. “But the asking price for Slay, I’m told, remains incredibly high.”

After noting a “sizeable” offer Eagles GM Howie Roseman made to Jacksonville for fellow Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey (later traded to the Rams for two 1st round picks and a 4th-rounder), Garafolo said this of the Eagles GM, “I just don’t see him going to those kinds of levels for Darius Slay.”

That reporting is consistent with what is being reported locally out of Allen Park as well. At this point, no other team appears a viable trade partner with the combination of need and ability to provide a commensurate return to the Lions for Slay. [USA Today]

Slay is the exact kind of player the Eagles need — he is 28 and in his prime and as close to a shutdown corner as one can find. But Ramsey went for two firsts and a fourth. The Eagles are old and need to reinvigorate their team with talented young players and two firsts may be too high a price.

However, Adam Schefter said Tuesday morning that it won't take that much to get Slay:

Other cornerbacks

There may be some other slightly lesser corners available today. Here's what Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer had to say about some named that could be on the market:

Denver’s Chris Harris has been the highest-end corner on the trade market (it’ll take a second-round pick to pry him from John Elway), but that hasn’t stopped teams from asking Miami about Xavien Howard. And the Giants have been dangling Janoris Jenkins around the league too. Bottom line: If you need corner help, it’s out there. [Sports Illustrated]

It's worth noting that Breer also mentioned the Eagles as possible sellers, saying the Patriots and Browns had interest in OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Here's more fuel for the Big V trade fodder:

