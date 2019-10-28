More Sports:

October 28, 2019

Eagles trade for Browns DE Genard Avery

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102819GenardAvery David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

Blockbuster trade!

The Philadelphia Eagles trade deadline season is underway, as the Birds traded what they are referring to as "an undisclosed draft pick in 2021" for defensive end Genard Avery. 

Update: The Eagles reportedly gave up a fourth-round pick in 2021 to get Avery.

Avery was a fifth-round pick (150th overall) of the Browns in 2018. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting 5, tallying 40 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14 QB hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. In 2019, he has only played in 2 games, and has regularly been a healthy scratch.

At 6'0, 250, Avery has more of a linebacker's body, but since the Eagles listed him as a DE when they announced their trade for him, we'll assume that's where he'll play in Philly. He is a very undersized edge rusher, but he does have some good athleticism:

MORE: Live NFL trade rumors: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson and other potential deadline targets for Eagles | Eagles injury updates: Some good news on Miles Sanders; DeSean Jackson returning to practice this week

His value to the Eagles will likely be as a sub-package rusher and as a special teams player.

Here is his scouting report coming out of college, via Lance Zierlein on NFL.com

Avery is a big, athletic linebacker with a history of production whether he's playing inside or outside linebacker. While he's a little tight-hipped, his movement in the open field is generally unencumbered. Avery offers versatility and teams may choose to build on some of the rush talent he showed this season, but his best spot appears to be as a 4-3 strong-side linebacker with plus special teams ability.

In a 2018 preseason game against the Eagles, look at what he did to Zach Ertz, Lane Johnson, and Nick Foles:

To make room for Avery, the Eagles waived Bruce Hector.

Surely, the Eagles aren't done here. More moves to come.

MORE: Eagles playoff chances jump considerably after Week 8 victory | Eagles snap count analysis: Week 8 vs. Bills

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Genard Avery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Joe Girardi already winning in Philadelphia after home run introduction with Phillies
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_102819_usat

Animals

Deer smashes through Pa. cell phone store window, runs around, leaves through different window
Pennsylvania deer cell phone store scranton

Children's Health

CHOP researchers figure out how to get your picky eater to like more foods
picky eating habits CHOP

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Some good news on Miles Sanders; DeSean Jackson returning to practice this week
Miles-Sanders_102819_usat

Television

NBC's 'The Good Place' shouts out Nick Foles' Super Bowl victory with the Eagles
051518NickFoles

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved