Eagles trade for Browns DE Genard Avery

The Philadelphia Eagles trade deadline season is underway, as the Birds traded what they are referring to as "an undisclosed draft pick in 2021" for defensive end Genard Avery.

Update: The Eagles reportedly gave up a fourth-round pick in 2021 to get Avery.

Avery was a fifth-round pick (150th overall) of the Browns in 2018. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting 5, tallying 40 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14 QB hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. In 2019, he has only played in 2 games, and has regularly been a healthy scratch.

At 6'0, 250, Avery has more of a linebacker's body, but since the Eagles listed him as a DE when they announced their trade for him, we'll assume that's where he'll play in Philly. He is a very undersized edge rusher, but he does have some good athleticism:

His value to the Eagles will likely be as a sub-package rusher and as a special teams player.

Here is his scouting report coming out of college, via Lance Zierlein on NFL.com:

Avery is a big, athletic linebacker with a history of production whether he's playing inside or outside linebacker. While he's a little tight-hipped, his movement in the open field is generally unencumbered. Avery offers versatility and teams may choose to build on some of the rush talent he showed this season, but his best spot appears to be as a 4-3 strong-side linebacker with plus special teams ability.

In a 2018 preseason game against the Eagles, look at what he did to Zach Ertz, Lane Johnson, and Nick Foles:

To make room for Avery, the Eagles waived Bruce Hector.

Surely, the Eagles aren't done here. More moves to come.

