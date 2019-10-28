Eagles snap count analysis: Week 8 vs. Bills

In the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 8 win over the Bills, the offense was on the field for 73 snaps, while the defense was on the field for 62. Let's see how those snaps were distributed, with analysis.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 73 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson



• 15 snaps: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Analysis: This was an offensive lineman's game, and the entire offensive line played every snap. In a run-heavy attack, even Big V got on the field for 21 percent of the snaps. We'll see if Vaitai gets moved at the trade tradeline.

OK, before you read the next thing I'm about to write, go find some wood and knock on it. Good? OK...

Hey look! We're through half the season and Wentz is still in one piece! Remember during the preseason when we prefaced all expectations of this team with "As long as Carson Wentz stays healthy...?" Well, he has. The Eagles' No. 1 concern entering the season has not yet been an issue. Unfortunately, concerns No. 2-15 have.

Running back

• 53 snaps: Jordan Howard



• 13 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 9 snaps: Boston Scott



Analysis: Sanders left the game early with a shoulder injury. According to Jeff McLane of the Inquirer, x-rays came back negative. I'll note that when Sanders left the stadium after the game, it was tucked inside his sweatshirt, so, maybe in a sling? We'll see how long he is out. Probably day-to-day for the next two months.

Even before Sanders went down, Howard was carrying the load in this game. He ran hard in between the tackles, and played a tough, physical game. While I wouldn't overpay to keep him, Howard has at least made a case for a contract extension.

Wide receiver

• 55 snaps: Nelson Agholor



• 52 snaps: Alshon Jeffery



• 43 snaps: Mack Hollins



• 4 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



Analysis: In the last five games, Mack Hollins has played 181 snaps. He has 1 catch on 6 targets for 13 yards. That one catch was in the Green Bay game, which was in September.

Hollins' October: 141 snaps, 4 targets, 0 catches.

How down must the Eagles be on Arcega-Whiteside that he can't play over Hollins?

Tight end

• 66 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 55 snaps: Dallas Goedert



Analysis: Ertz's production is way down from a year ago.

Zach Ertz Targets Rec Yards YPC TD First 8 games, 2018 84 61 644 10.6 3 First 8 games, 2019 59 35 404 11.5 1



But, he made a big catch on the Eagles' game-sealing drive.

Goedert, meanwhile, played 75 percent of the snaps, as the Eagles committed to a 2-TE offense.

Defensive line

• 53 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 49 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 47 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 30 snaps: Bruce Hector



• 28 snaps: Vinny Curry



• 20 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 12 snaps: Anthony Rush



• 9 snaps: Albert Huggins



Analysis: Barnett, Graham, and Cox are all playing much better than they did when the season began, but this is a still a very depleted group.

Hector, Rush, and Huggins combined for 51 snaps, and they had one 1 tackle between them, an assisted tackle by Huggins. Sunday's matchup against the Bills should further convince the Eagles to add a DT in the next day at the trade deadline.

Linebacker

• 62 snaps: Nate Gerry



• 39 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill



• 15 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 4 snaps: Duke Riley



Analysis: Nate Gerry, No. 1 linebacker! Who would have thought?

OK, that is the first and last time I'll ever use that video.

Anyway, I thought Gerry looked OK in this game? I intend on taking a closer look at some point this week.

Defensive backs

• 62 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod



• 57 snaps each: Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby



• 45 snaps: Sidney Jones



• 25 snaps: Andrew Sendejo



• 6 snaps: Rasul Douglas

Analysis: Yes, the secondary was aided by the weather conditions, but the Eagles are pretty clearly better with Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby than they are with Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones. Congrats to Jones, who was able to play over Craig James on Sunday.

If Avonte Maddox can return to form this season, a starting cornerback group of Mills, Darby, and Maddox might be... acceptable?

