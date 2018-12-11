Live MLB free agency news: Phillies poised to make some noise at Winter Meetings

December 11, 2018
The Phillies are slated to meet with both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado's representatives in Las Vegas this week, as the Winter Meetings continue.
Yesterday we heard from Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, who was enthused about the potential of signing either of the super stars. He said Machado, despite his issues (like sometimes having a lack of hustle) will be welcomed to the Delaware Valley. He also said that Harper is one of, if not the best players in all of baseball.
Philly will do everything they can to land one or both, while also looking to potentially add a lefty starter to their all right-handed rotation:
The #Phillies have had ongoing dialogue with LHP J.A. Happ over the last several days, according to sources. The Phillies have a long shopping list. But Happ appears to be their best fit, as a LH with experience in Philadelphia who won't require a long deal. Still seeking 3 years— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) December 10, 2018
The Phillies are trying really, really hard. Jayson Stark knows:
Sorry about the bevy of Phillies tweets today. But they're incredibly active!— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) December 10, 2018
