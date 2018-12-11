More Sports:

December 11, 2018

Live MLB free agency news: Phillies poised to make some noise at Winter Meetings

120618_Happ_usat Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

J.A. Happ started his career with the Phillies over a decade ago.

The Phillies are slated to meet with both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado's representatives in Las Vegas this week, as the Winter Meetings continue.

Yesterday we heard from Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, who was enthused about the potential of signing either of the super stars. He said Machado, despite his issues (like sometimes having a lack of hustle) will be welcomed to the Delaware Valley. He also said that Harper is one of, if not the best players in all of baseball.

Philly will do everything they can to land one or both, while also looking to potentially add a lefty starter to their all right-handed rotation:

The Phillies are trying really, really hard. Jayson Stark knows:

Don't miss a single one of those Phillies-related tweets, as you can follow all the insiders, experts and opinion-makers in our live stream.open thread below:


