Live MLB news, updates, rumors: Phillies eyeing J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado and more at Winter Meetings

UPDATE [10:15 a.m.] — The Yankees appear to be the team that was willing to budge and offer 36-year-old J.A. Happ a third year, as he reportedly will re-sign with New York:

Of course, the Phils also missed out on Patrick Corbin earlier this offseason — also to the Yankees, and also a much needed lefty starter. We'll see who they focus their attention on next with regard to an area of stated need: starting pitching.

The Phillies have a lot of balls in the air right now.

After signing Andrew McCutchen yesterday afternoon to a three year deal worth $50 million, a lot of people pontificated on what was to come next.

Some think the Manny Machado decision is next on the agenda, as the All-Star infielder appears to have a visit to Philly on his agenda, NBCSP's Jim Salisbury reported:



"I've been able to confirm that is the plan. They would like to bring him in and have him take a look around," Salisbury said. "I still think the Yankees are the place that Machado wants to be. But if the Phillies make the right proposal, they could end up with Manny Machado. They could end up adding him to Segura and Andrew McCutchen. If they get J.A. Happ, who knows, you're looking at a pretty good winter if all these balls align." [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

The Phillies also, apparently, are looking into moving some of their outfield prospects — one reports says — and are actually considering moving top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez. These moves could potentially be in a trade with the Marlins for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto:

And of course, don't forget Bryce Harper is still available, and if the Phils do move one of their outfielders like Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams or Roman Quinn it could be an attempt to make room for Harper in their starting outfield.

With all of that mentioned, anything can happen today — Day 3 at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas. Below is our live stream/open thread, a resource you can use to stay on top of every rumor and piece of news up to the minute all day long:





