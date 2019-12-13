Live MLB offseason rumors: Are Phillies turning focus to trades? Will they sign another big name?

Winter meetings are through and much has been accomplished for the Phillies. A new top line starting pitcher and power hitting infielder are two of the items on the wishlist this offseason, but more remains.

Big name free agents, like Josh Donaldson and Madison Bumgarner remain unsigned and would be huge improvements for a Phillies roster currently looking for Vince Velasquez, Nick Pivetta or even Drew Smyly to assume the job of fifth starter, or a bench that sign added Phil Gosselin.

A signing would also put the Phillies above the luxury tax threshold of $208 million.

While the tax line seems not to be a huge deterrent, it does seem more likely, as the offseason continues, that the trade market may be where Philly makes its next big move.

We've already broken down their reported interest in Cubs' All-Star Kris Bryant, and the team is surely attentive to that and other leads. What are the chances they do make a move, either additive or subtractive, this winter? Here's Phils' beat writer Jim Salisbury's answer to that question:

While it appears as if most of the team’s major moves are done, general manager Matt Klentak and his group will continue to stay engaged on the trade front and you never know if one could materialize. Nick Williams could be dealt. Miami has long liked him. Velasquez could be dealt for some salary relief, particularly if the Phils are able to add starting pitching depth. The Phils would surely listen on Jean Segura, but he has three years and $45 million left on his deal so that would not be easy.

Could the Phils make a major trade?

After seeing the Realmuto deal come together so quickly last February, it can’t be ruled out. Even something crazy is possible. By crazy we mean Kris Bryant. Yes, he’d be a nice fit as the Phils make a quick push at a title before he becomes a free agent. But it’s a real long shot and it would probably cost top prospect Alec Bohm, and it would definitely push the Phillies over the luxury tax threshold, though managing partner John Middleton has said he would go over it for the right championship-caliber opportunity. Maybe that’s Bryant. There will continue to be buzz about him and the Phillies will continue to be connected to him as long as there is. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

The Phillies will also need to do something about Odubel Herrera, who remains on the roster. Can they find a suitor for him or will they be forced to swallow his salary while also cutting him?

A lot of action came over this last week. Will it continue or slow down?

