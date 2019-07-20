More Sports:

July 20, 2019

Live MLB Trade Tracker: Phillies trade for reliever Mike Morin

By Evan Macy
Will the Phillies bring back Jake Diekman next week?

UPDATE [11 A.M.] — The Phillies didn't waste any time reinforcing their bullpen, as they acquired righty Mike Morin from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash considerations. 

Morin is 28 and has a 3.18 ERA this season in 22.1 innings. In six MLB seasons he is 10-8 with two saves and a 4.48 ERA.

The Phillies appear to be on the rebound, having split four games with the NL leading Dodgers prior to a dominating 15-hit performance in a win in Pittsburgh Friday. 

This only means the team is more likely to buy at the trade deadline.

With starting pitchers taking most of the headlines, it's worth mentioning that relief pitching is certainly a priority for the Phillies, as they patiently wait for seven hurlers to mend on their injury list. According to MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanigan, one-time homegrown lefty specialist Jake Diekman could be on his way back to Philadelphia. The Phils reportedly scouted the flame-thrower last week, and also had a scout on hand Friday night.

Diekman, many Phillies fans will remember, was traded to the Rangers with Cole Hamels. Now 32, Diekman has a 2020 mutual option, making him a little more appealing to the team as they look to avoid trading for rentals. He has 57 strikeouts in 38.2 innings this year in Kansas City and a career 3.88 ERA. He still throws that fastball north of 98.

With less than two weeks remaining until the July 31 trade deadline, the floodgates will open sometime soon with a bevy of teams still contending for playoff spots. Follow along with all the rumors, updates and analysis below, with our live stream/open thread:


