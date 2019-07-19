More Sports:

July 19, 2019

Phillies injury updates: When are team's 10 players on the IL eligible to return?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Jay-Bruce-Phillies_060519_usat Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Jay Bruce watches his fifth inning grand slam against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The Phillies have 10, count em, 10 players on the injured list — seven of them pitchers. 

The team acquired Drew Smyly to help reinforce both the rotation and the bullpen Friday, but there will likely be some more moves made to improve the staff, and possibly their outfield, before the July 31 trade deadline.

And while the healthy return of one of their injured players would be almost as good as a trade acquisition (and much cheaper) there doesn't seem to be much good news coming from the Phils' infirmary.

With Hector Neris struggling, a healthy David Robertson would be a big pick-me-up, but as of Friday morning the veteran reliever has yet to begin his rehab assignment, though he has been throwing bullpen sessions and still could return before the end of July. Jerad Eickhoff, similarly, is slated at least on paper to be eligible for a return to the field in the next two weeks, but no news has percolated about his pending availability.

Here's a look at their current list of injured players and their soonest possible return to the field:

 PlayerInjuryEarliest ReturnStats
Jay BruceObliqueJuly 17.230/.279/.546, 24 HR
Sean RodriguezAbdomenJuly 20.224/.324/.379, 2 HR 
Edubray Ramos  Shoulder July 265.14 ERA in 14 IP 
David Robertson  Elbow July 305.40 ERA in 6.2 IP 
Jerad Eickhoff BicepsJuly 305.71 ERA in 58.1 IP 
 Victor AranoElbowAugust 1 3.86 ERA in 4.2 IP 
Seranthony DominguezElbowAugust 134.01 ERA in 24.2 IP
 Tommy HunterForearm
August 15
0 ER in 5.1 IP
 Pat NeshekHamstringSeptember 10  5.00 ERA in 18 IP
 Andrew McCutchen Torn ACLOut for season.256/.378/.457, 10 HR


The Yankees have 12 players on the IL, with two other teams slotting 11 players the Phillies have the third most. According to Spotrac.com, the Phils are paying nearly $39 million to currently injured players.

Arguably four of their best relievers, Robertson, Dominguez, Hunter and Neshek are on the list, watching like everyone else as the Phillies makeshift bullpen continues to struggle.

Whether the team can make the playoffs may directly tie into whether they can get themselves healthy as the push for the postseason continues to heat up.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Jay Bruce David Robertson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Healthy Eating

Nestle creates game-changing chocolate – and holds the added sugar
nestle chocolate no added sugar

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Racism

Penn professor: The United States 'will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites'
Amy Wax penn professor

Food & Drink

Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks
Aperol Spritz carafe at Porta in Philadelphia

Family-Friendly

Explore the Halo video game universe at three-day fan experience in Philadelphia
Halo: Outpost Discovery coming to Philly July 19-20.

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved